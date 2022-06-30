











Khloé set pulses racing when she posed in a skin tight nude-colored body suit covered in tattoos for her sister Kim Kardashian’s SKKN campaign.

Fans couldn’t help but joke about how ‘Khloé the Body Kardashian has arrived’, when the mum-of-one shared the photographs on Instagram.

Kim’s recent launch of her new skincare line SKKN has caused a frenzy with followers, with the collection bundles of the new set selling out within hours.

Now it seems Koko, or Khloé, is also hyped about her sister’s new venture.

‘Khloé gets the tattoo treatment’

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Khloé shared a series of photos with friends and family for SKKN.

In one photo we can see her sit with Kim Kardashian and their friends and people who supported the brand launch.

And in another shot we see legend Jonathan Cheban, who has been BFFs with the Kardashian’s since before they had the own reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

However, it was another photograph that followers loved.

Khloé shared snapshots of her posing in a nude-colored bodysuit which had fake tattoos penned all over it.

One person wrote: “My goodness you are stunning.”

A second added: “Khloé the body Kardashian has arrived.”

Then a third said: “Khloe gets the tattoo treatment.”

Although Khloé isn’t afraid of posing and sharing snaps of herself, it’s not common she opts for a bodysuit with faux tattoos scribbled all over it. It appears fans love this look on Koko.

Cute throwback

Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

It comes after she took her daughter True, four, to the local fire station in support of the brave men and women that protect their district.

Khloé said it was a tradition to take the kids to their local depot to visit the firefighters – and on this occasion, little True even showed off her impressive dance moves to the crew as well.

Khloé also showed her gratitude and appreciation for what they do day-in and day-out with a heartfelt message.

She wrote: “Talk about cuteness!!! It has been a tradition for the girls to take the brave and marvelous firefighters ice cream a few times a year. They love to meet the firefighters and tour the fire station.

“Fire station 125 has been a station that the kids have visited for a while now.

“Not only are firefighters risking their lives for us every single day but they pick up a dance routine quite quickly. The girls wanted to show the firefighters their dance routine that they performed at their recital last weekend.

“Go station 125!! Go!!!! You guys are incredible and we are so grateful for all that you do!!”

