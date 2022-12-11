Khloé Kardashian dazzles on the Revolve red carpet, days after her ‘disaster’ at the People’s Choice Awards. In an all-black ‘leather’ fit, the reality star looked as gorgeous as ever, displaying her long legs.

Khloé Kardashian showed off her slim figure by attending the Resolve Winterland event. Of course, the 38-year-old stopped by the event dressed in Good American, her clothing brand, which launched in 2019.

This past week, Khloé’s hair has been a topic of conversation after fans got to see her messy hair and wardrobe malfunction at the PCAs. This time for Revolve, she has decided to leave it au naturale, with her new caramelized color and smokey makeup to add intensity.

When the reality star took to social media to share some behind-the-scenes photos, fans didn’t fail to shower her with a lot of compliments.

It seems leather might be a new thing for Khloé Kardashian – faux, of course.

Khloé Kardashian stuns in black ‘leather’

On December 10, Khloé took to her personal Instagram account to share a snippet from her night with her 282 million followers. Representing Good American, the mom-of-two dazzled the night.

Khloé’s carousel of images included pictures of her posing with Revolve’s Chief Brand Officer Raissa Gerona and in front of her sister Kendall Jenner’s pop-up trailer of her alcoholic beverage, 818 Tequila.

She wrote in her caption: “Obsessed with this @goodamerican mini skirt and blazer. The perfect holiday look for the @revolve Winterland last night. Thank you for having me!!! I can’t wait to come back.”

For the special event, the Kardashians star wore a faux leather miniskirt and leather blazer from Good American, both items retailing for a total of £341 (approximately $418).

Kardashian fans say Khloé’s got ‘legs for days’

Naturally, the second time Khloé posted the photos, her fans filled the comments section with lots of praise for her new look.

With no ‘disaster’ hair or ‘popped up’ dress this time, the reality star was feeling herself, and her fans loved it. Khloé’s legs also became the favorite part of the entire outfit.

“You ate DOWN,” a Kardashian fan wrote.

Another fan followed: “Khloé you are literally killing the game”

“Girl, you’re so stunning, a third one said.

A fan commented: “Hey, people! It’s leggy Kardashian!”

Khloé’s weight loss journey

Screenshot from: Hulu YouTube The Kardashians Season 2 | Official Trailer | Hulu

During this last year, Kardashian fans have noticed big physical changes in Koko. Those started shortly after she broke up with NBA player Tristan Thompson.

Both her fans and family members have expressed their concerns. To show off her wellness, Khloé revealed that she was working out intensely to keep her body toned.

Feeling as confident as ever, the star is now demonstrating her slim waist, toned abs, and curvy hips whenever the family attends an event or even by herself.

