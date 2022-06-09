Khloe Kardashian's heartbreaking dating history as Tristan Thompson humiliates her again













Khloe Kardashians’ relationship is taking the center stage in yet another episode of The Kardashians after it was revealed that Tristan Thompson is having a child with someone else.

The reality star has been vocal about her relationship with Tristan and after seeing he has cheated on the reality star once again, fans and the Kardashian-Jenner clan are not happy.

With everyone wanting Khloe to move on, we are looking back at the star’s dating history.

LOVE ISLAND: Gemma Owen is a dressage star

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Good American

Khloe Kardashian’s dating history revealed

Tristan is not the first NBA player that Khloe has dated. The reality star first dated NBA player Rashad McCants in 2009, as reported by US Weekly. However, that relationship did not last long as in one of the episodes of the show Khloe claimed he had cheated on her.

Following this, there were rumors that Khloe dated Derrick Ward. However, it seemed to die down even before things got serious. Khloe finally decided to settle down as she got married to Lamar Odom in 2009. The pair split in 2013 due to Lamar’s substance issue.

After Khloe had filed for divorce from Lamar, the reality star was spotted with Matt Kemp. However, it is unclear for how long the two were together. Khloe also dated French Montana on and off in 2013 and 2014. The star quickly realized it wasn’t meant to be and the two separated.

Khloe was also linked up with Rick Fox in 2015. The pair reportedly went out on a couple of dates but things could not be turned into anything serious. Shortly after this, the Good American owner started dating James Harden. The pair dated until February 2016.

Lastly, Khloe dated Trey Songz for a brief period before moving on to Tristan.

A look at her relationship with Tristan Thompson

Tristan and Khloe first met each other in 2016 after the reality star was introduced by Malika Haqq. In 2017, it was revealed that they are expecting their first child together. However, just days before Khloe’s due date, it was revealed that the NBA star had been cheating on Khloe.

The pair broke up for a brief period but decided to get back together. Things seemed to be going fine until it was revealed that Tristan was going to have a baby with another woman.

ITV: Indiyah heads to Love Island to ‘date properly’

Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Mohegan Sun

The Kardashians capture it all

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, fans will get to see how Khloe reacted after the reality star found out that Tristan was having a baby with another woman.

In the previous episode, Kim was the one who found out about the cheating and was quick to text her sisters Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian about the same. The Skims owner admitted she had confronted Tristan about the same. However, she hadn’t heard back from him.