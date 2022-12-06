Khloé Kardashian is no stranger to a gym workout, and neither is her Instagram. Khloé regularly uses the platform to share her intense workouts with her followers, and Monday was no different.

The reality star took to her Instagram story on Monday (and made us all feel bad) while she trained with LA celebrity trainer Donamatrix, who she jokingly called a ‘monster’ after being ‘tortured’ by him.

Donamatrix’s Instagram reads: “If It’s Not DON, It’s Not DONe” and we’re sure that’s just how Koko felt after her workout session on Monday, done!

Khloé Kardashian ‘doesn’t care’ about her form

Photo credit: Courtesy of Hulu

In the two Instagram stories, we see Khloé partaking in some pretty strenuous workouts. We first see the mom-of-two doing some bear crawls, pulling more than 100 pounds behind her.

We can then see Khloé pulling apparatus on ropes with her trainer encouraging her in the background to “pull it” with the reality star looking visibly exhausted.

In the Instagram story, shared with her 281 million followers, Khloé added the caption: “I do not care about my form here. I am dying. An hour of Torture from this monster @donamatrixtraining.”

The Good American co-founder, who is also no stranger to negative comments, may have felt as if she had to justify her supposedly poor form to her followers, to avoid any further backlash.

Earlier this year, Khloé told older sister Kim that she feels that their family wouldn’t stop falling under scrutiny until ‘they end’.

This year has seen the 38-year-old face more public backlash than ever with the never-ending Tristan drama. So it’s no wonder it’s always on the forefront of her mind.

Last week, Khloé received backlash from fans after they begged her to ‘be real’ on a recent workout snap.

Koko gets deep after her intense workout

Just like her workouts, we all know Khloé Kardashian loves a good motivational quote. It seemed like the star’s intense workout got her thinking as she shared a series of deep quotes on her Instagram story.

One of the quotes read: “Be picky with your time”. The long quote then concluded with “Stop populating your time with those unworthy of your time and care. Start dedicating more to those who deserve to be there.”

Another stated: “One thing about me is I can vibe alone.”

Koko has often spoken about her public anxiety. Earlier this year, she explained it was part of the reason she didn’t attend previous years’ Met Galas after rumors she wasn’t invited.

Another quote posted on her Instagram story on Monday read: “A year from now, everything you’re stressing about won’t mean a thing.” The quote continues: “This is our one chance at life. Don’t let anyone or anything take away from your happiness.”

Who have no idea where the Kardashians will be one year from now, but all we know is that wherever it is, we can’t wait to watch it all unfold!

