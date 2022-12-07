Khloe Kardashian spoke about ‘tough truth of prioritizing good people’ in a cryptic Instagram post to her fans. The advice comes after Khloe had to publicly deal with several cheating scandals during her relationship with Tristan Thompson.

Khloe and Tristan began dating in 2016 and they welcomed their first child True in 2018. They were on and off for years until their relationship ended for good in December of 2021; after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.

At this time Khloe and Tristan had already embarked on a pregnancy journey together and their baby boy was conceived via surrogate last year. He was born in August 2022.

Khloe is known for her strength and the reality TV star has certainly put on a brave face. Despite the hard times, KoKo is still known for posting optimistic quotes on her social media and spreading her words of wisdom.

Khloe Kardashian faces ‘tough truth of prioritizing good people’

The 38-year-old reality star took to her Instagram Story on Monday, December 5, to share some deep messages with her 281 million followers. The string of quotes came after she shared some motivational clips of her strenuous workout routine.

One of the quotes read: “Be picky with your time. The tough truth is you do not have enough space in your life for everybody. Your time is limited and so is the attention you can give to those around you. Prioritize doing right by a small number of people, rather than needlessly spreading yourself thin.”

The quote concludes: “Stop populating your time with those unworthy of your time and care. Start dedicating more to those who deserve to be there.”

Another quote Khloe shared stated: “One thing about me is I can vibe alone.”

Fans wonder who the cryptic Instagram posts are about

The Good American co-founder failed to elaborate on what inspired the messages, nor did she specify who the quotes were about.

Many fans have assumed the quotes are related to the aftermath of her split from Thompson. Whilst others believe it could be to do with her anxiety.

Earlier this year, she opened up about her public anxiety and explained it was part of the reason she didn’t attend previous years’ Met Galas after rumors she wasn’t invited.

The Kardashians star also took to Instagram on Saturday, December 3, to share a couple of quotes about life and advice on dating.

In a since-deleted post, which Khloe explained was her “advice for the day,” she shared, via Us Weekly: “You can’t make someone love you by giving them more of what they already don’t appreciate,”

Kardashian shared two more quotes about staying positive through tough times, one of them read: “Things have a miraculous way of working out. Trust that.”

While a third said: “Really proud of the way I been bouncing back from things sent to destroy me.”

Khloe continues with the inspiring messages

We all know Khlo loves a good motivational quote and she has been absolutely loving the inspiring reminders recently. The mom of two even shared another Instagram Story the following day to remind her fans how important is it to love yourself. The quote reads:

“Every day is a new day, what other people think of you is none of your business. If it’s meant to be it’ll be. Be your own source of happiness. You don’t have to follow trends and do what everyone else is doing. How your life feels is more important than how it looks.”

“Embrace your vulnerability. Don’t let the world harden you into a person you are not. The first step is always the hardest. Stop rushing the process. You have survived 100 percent of your bad days. A year from now, you’ll wish you had started today. You’ve got this.”

The same day Khloe who co-parents a daughter True and a newborn son with Thompson, posted a snap of exactly what being a mom looks like. In the selfie she signals at the baby vomit on her top writing: ‘It comes with the territory… Mom life.’

