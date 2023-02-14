The Kardashians have broken the internet once again, and this time it’s iconic sister duo Khloe and Kim in some steamy Instagram posts, however, some fans are thinking Khloe has had a tummy tuck.

This isn’t the first time the sisters have been accused of ‘hiding’ surgery. However, Khloe Kardashian has been open about procedures in the past, such as her nose hob, when she took to her Instagram stories to thank the surgeon last year.

We take a closer look into the iconic sister duo, and why fans think Khloe has gone under the knife once again.

Khloe and Kim pose on Instagram together

On Monday (February 14), Khloe Kardashian took to her Instagram to share pictures with her older sister Kim Kardashian, captioning the post: “Calabasas Girls.”

The slide show consisted of five shots of the sister duo, and we were given some behind-the-scenes shots in the last photos. If anyone was wondering how the Kardashians get good angles, it was from the photographer lying down on the floor apparently.

One fan commented: “@kimkardashian why aren’t you a professional photographer lol add that to the list boo.”

Another said: “If you aren’t Kim in the last photo getting the shot…are we even friends?”

What is a tummy tuck as fans think Khloe Kardashian has had one?

Mayo Clinic states: “A tummy tuck — also known as abdominoplasty — is a cosmetic surgical procedure to improve the shape and appearance of the abdomen.”

During a tummy tuck, excess skin and fat are removed from the abdomen.

Despite fans telling the pair they looked great on Instagram, a Reddit thread has been created to discuss Khloe Kardashian’s ‘tummy tuck.’

One user commented: “I’ve been saying this about her forever. I have like 3 friends who have had tummy tucks. That is definitely a tummy tuck belly button!”

Another user, who has had the procedure done, wrote: “It’s a tummy tuck bellybutton. I have one. That’s a scar all the way around, lipo alone would not cause that.”

“Tummy tucker here! Because my pregnancy destroyed my abdominal muscles and no amount of physical therapy helped bring the muscles together…. That’s exactly what my belly button looks like”, penned another.

Despite this, on her latest Instagram post, taken by her sister Kendall Jenner, fans are complimenting Khloe for showing her natural body. One said: “Yas! A Kardashian with cellulite! I love this more natural version of you Koko!”

“I love that this is raw and shows that she’s got some texture and cellulite! It’s always refreshing when Celebs don’t over-edit their photos”, commented another.

GRV Media has contacted Khloe Kardashian’s representatives for comment.

Kourtney is ‘left out’ of the picture

Khloe and Kourtney were besties in the earlier seasons of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but it seems like Kim and Khloe are closer now.

Kim even referred to her and Khloe as the iconic Baywatch duo “Pam and Carmen” in the comments. Of course, fans couldn’t help but notice the fact that eldest sister Kourtney was ‘left out’.

One fan commented: “So you girls have decided to push away Kourtney”, however, another responded: “Kourts a married woman now.”

It seems like Kourtney has been busy with her own ventures, releasing her new Lemme Gummys. Her sisters took to their stories to support her, so it doesn’t look like there’s any sign of a feud there.

