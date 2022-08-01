Khloe Kardashian got her nose job done by Beverly Hills’ ‘best-rated rhinoplasty surgeon’













Khloe Kardashian opened up about her nose job in 2019 but the spotlight is back on the topic after an old picture resurfaced on social media.

The reality personality and Good American jeans founder has been candid about the cosmetic procedure following speculations from fans for years.

While other Kardashian-Jenner siblings have been tight-lipped about their looks, Khloe has been pretty candid about her rhinoplasty surgery. Here’s what she said about it in a previous interview

Photo by SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty Images for SHEIN

Who did Khloe Kardashian’s nose job?

Khloe Kardashian’s nose job was done by Dr. Raj Kanodia, the reality star revealed before. She sat down with presenter Robin Roberts earlier this year for an ABC special to promote their family reality programme The Kardashians.

“Everyone says, ‘Oh my gosh, she’s had her third face transplant.’ But I’ve had one nose job, [with] Dr. Raj Kanodia,” Khloe said at the time.

Elsewhere in the interview, she said: “My whole life I would say — I’ve always wanted my nose done, forever. But it’s in the middle of your face and it’s scary to think about. But I finally got the courage, and I did it, and I love it.”

The reality star and entrepreneur first opened up about her desire to get a nose job done back in 2018 when she wrote on Instagram: “One day I think I’ll get one because I think about it everyday. But I’m scared so for now it’s all about contour.”

Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

What to know about Raj Kanodia

Khloe’s surgeon, Raj Kanodia, is dubbed as Beverly Hills’ ‘best-rated rhinoplasty surgeon’, according to his website.

Kanodia is a certified surgeon who specialises in rhinoplasty and facial rejuvenation and he is sought by customers around the world for non-surgical facial rejuvenation.

“His artistic ability to enhance facial harmony and preserve youthful contours has earned him notable respect among his colleagues,” his bio states. “He is trusted with many of Hollywood’s most famous faces, along with high-profile clientele from around the world, including performing artists, fashion models, politicians, executives, and royalty.”

The website further states that Kanodia is “widely acknowledged as the best rhinoplasty surgeon in the world” after performing over 9,000 rhinoplasty surgeries with over 30 years of experience.

View Instagram Post

How she responded to a fan on Twitter

The reality star had an interaction about her cosmetic procedure with one viewer back in April this year.

“So Khloé did get a nose job, omg,” the fan wrote after the ABC interview made rounds on social media.

“Yes! I spoke about it at the reunion with Andy Cohen as well. I got it a couple weeks before True’s first birthday. Love it!” Khloe wrote in response to the Twitter user.

In another comment, Khloe clarified: “Stop!!! Mine was a breeze. That’s crazy. It honestly was so easy for me. My only regret is that I didn’t do it sooner.”

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

