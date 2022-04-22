Khloe Kardashian had to reign Kris Jenner in after she yelled at driver













Khloe Kardashian had to correct her mother Kris Jenner’s behaviour towards her driver when she shouted at them to “close the truck” during The Kardashians episode 2. They ended up switching roles after the sudden comment…

Those who tuned in for the new Hulu show’s episode won’t forget the random outcry from Kris. She realised the driver needed to close the trunk before instructing him to do so, but fans didn’t think it was a necessary response.

Khloe turned around to her mother and said: “It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.” She then politely asked the driver to close the trunk “please”, which saw viewers agree with how she handled the situation.

Kris Jenner yells at driver

Kris shouted at her driver to “close the trunk” after telling them she wanted a private moment with her daughter Khloe inside the vehicle. She had asked them to leave them alone by politely saying:

Sir, can you leave us alone for five minutes? I just wanna do something real quick. Thank you.

She then checks in to make sure the driver’s window is down, realizing the trunk is still open, which is when she shouted at him to close it. Khloe turned round to her mom and said she was “yelling at the f***ing guy.”

However, Kris seemed to ignore her daughter’s words and repeated the shouting comment to him.

I didn’t like how Kris spoke to their driver so so rude – glad Khloe called her out on it #TheKardashians — sarah (@sarah42035043) April 21, 2022

Khloe had to reign Kris in

Khloe stepped in after hearing her mom Kris shout at the driver. She asked him: “Excuse me sir, would you mind closing the trunk for a moment? Thank you so much.”

She then turned around to Kris and told her: “It’s not what you say, it’s how you say it.” Kris seemed to take this advice on and responded by saying: “I know.”

It happened just before the FaceTime call she had with Kourtney Kardashian‘s then-boyfriend Travis Barker. She had been let in on the secret proposal he had planned, along with her daughter Khloe, who cried with joy at the news.

The Kardashians fans react to Kris

When the shocking moment happened, fans weren’t happy with how Kris Jenner treated the driver. Although those watching are mostly fans of the entire family, this didn’t cloud their judgement of the situation.

One fan wrote: “I get she was excited to tell Khloe that Travis wanted to propose. But damn, Kris was so rude to the driver…. #TheKardashians.”

Another said: “Kris was getting all aggy and yelling at the driver all for a surprise engagement? #TheKardashians.”

“Found myself saying “please!!!” at the TV while Kris was yelling at her driver, as if she could hear me! It’s mad that her daughter has to tell her not to be so rude. Yeah we get it you can afford a driver, but manners are free,” wrote a fan.

Why is Kris Jenner being so rude to the driver in episode 2?? it’s not that hard to be polite #TheKardashians #krisjenner #Hulu — have a nice day (@wayyawyeehaw) April 21, 2022

