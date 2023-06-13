Good American has unveiled its new collaboration with iconic swimwear company, Body Glove, and Khloe Kardashian stuns as the poster girl

Khloe Kardashian has scored yet another collaboration with a global brand, and this time, it’s Body Glove. Good American is teaming up with the reputable watersports label for its upcoming swimwear drop.

Perfectly timed for the summer, the collection takes inspiration from Body Glove’s iconic 1980s swim silhouettes. Think high-leg designs, neon colors, and metallic fabrics – and we all know Khloe loves her gold.

The mom of two stripped down to her bikini for the Instagram promotion, and it’s safe to say that the youngest Kardashian sister has fans thirsting for her.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Khloe Kardashian’s impressive abs are the star of the show

Khloe showed off her toned physique in a neon fuchsia and black high-neck zip-up top and a high-leg bikini bottom for the new Good American X Body Glove advert.

The name Body Glove perfectly describes the gold one-piece she rocked while frolicking on the beach – it’s totally a Baywatch moment.

Paired with her curly blonde locks, Khloe is giving surfer babe, a huge switch from her trademark glamorous look.

“I can’t handle this!!!” commented Kim Kardashian‘s make-up artist, Ash Holm.

One image posted by Khloe showed her bending over in a seemingly uncomfortable position giving her underarms some air time, but fans were completely distracted by her midriff.

“Well yesss abs,” one fan admired.

“LOVE LOVE LOVE THIS!!” another said. “You look incredible Khloe!”

Lala Anthony added: “This is gonna be good,” to which Koko replied: “I love you La.”

“Damn girl okkkkkur I see you,” a third fan continued.

Working out is a ‘form of therapy’ for Khloe Kardashian

The Kardashians often receive flack for their body image, diets, and neverending salad-shaking, but there’s no denying that the ladies put in the work at the gym.

Kim and Khloe are often filmed getting their sweat on at the crack of dawn on their reality show and it’s not just for vanity purposes.

The Good American founder, 38, has opened up about her dedication to the gym, calling it “a form of therapy to help me get my head right.”

She deserves the self-care given her new busy schedule as a boy mom to Tatum, and the constant speculation over her relationship with ex-beau Tristan Thompson.

Khloe recently slammed “exhausting” rumors she was reuniting with the athlete after Kim cheered Tristan on courtside last month.

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring,” she wrote. “But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point?”

Just ignore the haters Koko and channel that anger into your empire.