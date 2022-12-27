It’s the most wonderful time for the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Ending the Christmas weekend, Khloé Kardashian treated her hundreds of millions of followers sharing a rare new picture of her baby son.

Little by little, the 38-year-old is sharing more about her son. Although his name has yet to be revealed, Khloé has begun sharing pictures of their son, who was born in July. The first time she showed her two children posing together was during Halloween.

Not only Khloé but also her youngest sister Kylie Jenner, has been very secretive about the identity of their sons. Nonetheless, the family celebrated the holiday season together, with Khloé treating her fans with a glimpse of her son.

Khloé poses with her two children for a sweet Christmas family portrait

On December 26, Khloé took to Instagram to share the first round of Christmas photos. Color-coordinating with her daughter True, all the eyes went to her baby son’s first look at his appearance since birth.

Khloé and True wore dazzling red dresses to match Santa Claus, while the baby son wore adorably in a black onesie.

In the first image, four-year-old True and her baby son (whose name has not been announced) looked at their mother as she posed proudly at the camera.

“Merry Christmas,” Khloé captioned with two red hearts. The trio was also posing in front of a gigantic white Christmas tree, as they celebrated the holiday season together with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

‘Khloé won Christmas’ but fans want to see more of her son

As Khloé posted the adorable photos, many fans left comments praising the reality star.

Now that the family has been sharing their first holiday photos, many other fans couldn’t keep their eyes on her baby son, who is almost five months old. Even so, others were left disappointed as they expected a full-face reveal.

“What a beautiful family,” a fan wrote.

Another follower said: “Proud of you. That’s one strong mama!”

“Both of them are looking at their mommy,” a fan pointed out.

One commented: “Just show the baby or at least tell us his name!! That would be a TRUE Christmas miracle.”

“We just want to know his name,” a fifth added.

Khloé Kardashian’s son was born via surrogacy

Khloé welcomed her second child, whom she shared with her ex-partner Tristan Thompson, via surrogacy earlier in July. The former couple is also the parents of their daughter True.

Shockingly, their second child was conceived weeks before the world found out Tristan had an affair with another woman, who he also impregnated.

Since news of Tristan’s cheating scandal broke, the reality star has broken off her relationship with the athlete despite their plans to move into her renovated home together and rekindle their romance.

As their son was born, it became a mix of emotions for the star. While the first pictures of her son are being shared, Khloé has yet to reveal her son’s name.

Funny enough, she seemed to have hinted during the season two premiere of The Kardashians that it was “going to start with a T”.

Will she keep the tradition?

