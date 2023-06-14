Khloe Kardashian dressed as a real-life Barbie as she stepped out for a fun day out at Barbie World with her daughter True and her nieces.

Khloe and Kim Kardashian had a fun-filled visit to the World of Barbie Expo in Santa Monica, California on Monday, June 12.

Khloe took her daughter True Thompson, 5, and Kim’s daughter Chicago West, 5, as well as her nieces, Stormi, 5, and Dream, 6, to the interactive experience ahead of the Barbie movie premiere with Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie in July.

Photo by J. Lee/Getty Images for ABA

Khloe Kardashian dresses as real-life Barbie at Barbie World

Khloe Kardashian rocked a tight bright pink jumpsuit and turned into a real-life Barbie for her visit to Barbie World on Monday.

The Good American co-founder completed her look with massive sunglasses and thigh-high pink boots.

In snaps shared on Kim and Khloe’s Instagram Stories, Khloe was seen having a great time with her daughter True and niece Dream.

Khloe posed with True and Dream at several spots at the expo, while another one showed True, Dream, Stormi, and Chicago sitting on big pink chairs.

In one of her Instagram Stories, Khloe, who shares daughter True with her ex Tristan Thompson, wrote: “We went to @worldofbarbietour @barbie.”

Kylie shared a video with all the cousins

Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner, who didn’t visit the popular event venue with her sisters and nieces, shared a video from the girls’ trip to Barbie World in her private jet.

Kylie uploaded an adorable clip showing the cousins – Stormi, Chicago and Dream – dancing and having a good time together.

When she asked what the girls’ favorite color was, both Stormi and Chicago replied “Pink and blue”. Meanwhile, Dream replied: “Blue and white.”

Khloe’s daughter True graduated pre-kindergarten

Khloe marked a major milestone in her life when her five-year-old daughter True graduated from pre-kindergarten last week.

True was a real beauty in her bright pink Lanvin sweatshirt with a pink and white flower bouquet in her hands as her proud mom wrapped her arms around her and gave her a kiss.

Khloe posted a string of images from True’s “big day”, followed by the caption: “My sweet angel girl graduated from pre-K. No! Im not ok.”