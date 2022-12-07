Khloé Kardashian was late and “out of breath” from running to the stage to pick up her People’s Choice Award because of a ‘disaster’ behind the scenes. The reality star left for the bathroom to fix her hair moments before her name was called on stage, and Khloé Kardashian also faced trouble with a “broken” dress.

Despite the tense ordeal, she came back home with two awards for Best Reality Star and Best Reality Show, with the second gong shared with her family for The Kardashians series.

The star-studded event of the People Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles last night (Tuesday, December 6), and the Kardashians won in two categories for which they were nominated.

Khloé took home the ‘Best Reality Star’ award for the fifth year in a row, but the night wasn’t going well after she suffered a wardrobe malfunction. This was followed by a quick sprint onto the stage after being caught up in the bathroom.

Nevertheless, Kardashian fans were quick to shower their favorite reality star with a lot of compliments.

‘Out of breath’ Khloé Kardashian runs to the stage to accept award

The PCA event will go down in Kardashian history as one of the most awkward moments on stage, and it all came down to going to the bathroom at the wrong time.

Coming back to the reality show business scene after taking a break from television has left the family winning this year’s Best Reality TV Show.

As the Kardashians were announced the category winners, momager Kris went up the stage without her plus one, Khloé.

“Khloé was sitting next to me one second ago,” she told the audience as she took the award. “Oh, here she comes! Khloé, Khloé, Khloé!

As the mom-of-two ran to the stage, Khloé Kardashian revealed her reason for being late: “I am out of breath. I was trying to fix my hair.”

For the fifth year in a row, Khloé has won Best Reality Star at the People Choice Awards. Becoming a favorite member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Koko took the award come despite suffering an awkward wardrobe malfunction.

‘Best Reality Star’ Khloé Kardashian suffers wardrobe malfunction after hair ‘disaster’

If fans thought Khloé Kardashian had a problem trying to get her hair done, wait, there’s more. The 38-year-old also suffered a wardrobe malfunction, leaving her team sewing the dress, and then cutting and stitching it whenever she needed to go to the bathroom.

Taking to her personal Instagram account to share with fans what had happened, the Good American founder talked about the troubles she faced after needing to go to the bathroom with a ‘broken’ dress.

“My outfit, the whole zipper popped open, so I sawed into my outfit,” she explained. “I had to pee so we had to cut the stitching out and sawn me back in.”

“My hair it’s a disaster, but that’s okay,” Khloé added referring to her lateness in accepting the award. “I’m so happy to have won for the fifth year in a row.”

The mom-of-two also shared a clump of hair extensions in her hand, presumably they had fallen out some point during the night. Koko shared the ‘disaster’ in a clip on her Instagram Stories, as she sat in the car with mom Kris following the event.

Khloé Kardashian’s hair becomes the star of the night

Khloé might’ve not felt the style of her hair, but fans were here for it.

After calling her hairstyle a “disaster’, Kardashian fanatics took to social media to compliment her as she received congratulatory messages on her fifth win.

Don’t worry Koko, you looked like a “hot 90s mom”!

