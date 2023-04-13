We can always count on TikTok to bring us all the classic Kardashian throwback clips, and now a video of Khloe Kardashian holding what looks like it could be a marijuana joint.

The Kardashians have kept us entertained for the past 16 years, and one iconic moment was when momager Kris Jenner supposedly got ‘high’ off edibles. The scene was shown on the most recent series of The Kardashians, as KJ got the giggles after consuming a gummy in an attempt to help her hip pain.

Cannabis has been legal for medical use in California since 1996, and for recreational use since late 2016. We take a look at the video that’s resurfacing TikTok and what Khloe Kardashian had to say about the substance.

Khloe Kardashian ‘marijuana’ Video Resurfaces

A video resurfaced on TikTok when a fan was watching an old episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The TikTok user who uploaded the video wrote in the caption: “Watching Keeping Up With The Kardashians and noticed something in Khloe’s hand. Don’t think they were meant to put that in there.”

In May 2017, when the family had taken a trip to Costa Rica, Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, and Khloe greeted each other and as the embrace occurred, it looked like Khloe was holding something that resembled a joint.

Taking to Twitter after the show, the Kardashian sibling said: “The funny thing is I don’t smoke lol I don’t mind if you do. To each their own. I was bringing it to someone else but it is what it is.”

At the time, sources told TMZ that: We’re told producers didn’t mind Khloe shooting scenes with it because it was natural.

Fans share their opinions on the video

Of course, Kardashians fans rushed to the comments of the TikTok video to share their opinions, as many were rushing to Khloe’s defense.

“When you watch them and assume they’re all high they make so much more sense,” joked one.

“Always knew she was the coolest one,” commented one fan.

One wrote: “It’s legal in California and I’m pretty sure they all smoke besides maybe Kim.”

“It’s legalized in California so it’s no issue filming it,” stated another.

“Makes sense why they always wear sunglasses.”

Although others couldn’t get over the chemistry between Khloe and her ‘ex (almost)-brother-in-law’ as they leaned in for a hug. “Khloe and Scott’s chemistry is insane lol,” one eagle-eyed viewer wrote.

Khloe opened up about using marijuana to help her sleep

Although in 2017, Khloe said she didn’t use the substance, it seems like she had a change of heart by May 2022 as she opened up on Twitter about using marijuana to help her get to sleep.

On Twitter, one fan tweeted the Good American owner: “Thanks for confirming you smoke a lil,” along with a laughing emoji.

The Kardashians star replied: “I smoke only to go to bed. I actually hate being high.” However, she continued by stating that she’s “not a weed person” and that she only takes a little puff when she’s struggling to sleep.