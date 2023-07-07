Khloé Kardashian has been open about the highs and lows in her life from her marriage to Lamar Odom, to the births of her children. Let’s see what she’s said about her experience using a surrogate for her son, her relationship with Tristan Thompson, and her melanoma scare last year.

The reality star and businesswoman has been on our screens since the debut of Keeping Up With The Kardashians in 2007, and now stars in the docu-series The Kardashians alongside her mom Kris, and sisters Kim, Kourtney, Kylie, and Kendall.

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Who is Khloé Kardashian and how many kids does she have?

Full name: Khloé Alexandra Kardashian

Born: 27 June 1984

Children: Two

Khloé rose to fame alongside her sisters in the reality television show Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which first aired in 2007.

She is also known for her clothing line Good American, which she launched with Emma Grede in 2016. Good American is best known for its jeans, which are sold in a wide range of sizes from 00 to 24.

Khloé also starred and produced her fitness documentary series Revenge Body with Khloé Kardashian.

The reality star and businesswoman has two children: a five-year-old daughter called True, and a son who was born last year.

What is the name of Khloé Kardashian’s new baby son?

Khloé’s son, who was born in July 2022, is called Tatum. She kept the name of her son under wraps for a while, and it was finally revealed in the May 25 season 3 premiere of The Kardashians.

During a confessional, Khloé revealed that she named her son Tatum, and said: “Naming a human is really hard.”

She had Tatum via surrogate, and his father is Tristan Thompson. Khloé has kept in line with the double T names, given that her daughter is called True Thompson and her son is now Tatum Thompson.

Khloé has also kept her son relatively out of the limelight. On 4 July, she shared a rare snap of the 11-month-old as part of a slideshow from her Independence Day celebrations. Tatum can be seen eating some watermelon whilst wearing red swim trunks and a white hat.

Khloé opens up about struggles with using a surrogate

Khloé Kardashian has opened up about the difficulties of having a surrogate. She carried her first child, True, herself, but Tatum was born via a surrogate.

On an episode of The Kardashians, Khloé said that she “buried her head in the sand” during the pregnancy and was in a “state of shock from the entire experience”.

She said: “When I went to the hospital, that was the first time it really registered, and it has nothing to do with the baby.

“I felt really guilty that this woman just had my baby, and then I take the baby and I go to another room and you’re separated. It’s such a transactional experience because it’s not about him,” Khloé continued.

Khloé went on to say that she wished someone was “honest” about surrogacy and that while it is not bad, it is “very different”.

She also found it harder to bond with Tatum than she did with True, which she called “a mindf***”.

“I do think there is a difference when your baby is in your belly, the baby actually feels your real heart. Think about it. There’s no one else on this planet that will feel you from the inside like that, your heart,” Khloé said.

While her sister Kim found it “easy” to connect with her children born via surrogate, Khloé said it was “not easy”.

Co-parenting with ex Tristan Thompson

Khloé and Tristan have had a rocky few years, but Khloé has decided that she is moving forward and not looking back.

The two, however, will continue to co-parent their two children. In an episode of The Kardashians, Khloé tells Kris that she and Tristan are on good terms but they will not be getting back together.

“Tristan and I, we always get along great. Him and I have a great friendship relationship, we get along fine, and for my kids, I will put anything to the side. What’s done is done, so what would I still be holding on to something for?” Khloé said, explaining that she doesn’t need to “punish him” because she will not be getting back with him.

While they will be co-parenting, Khloé said that there are still “boundaries”.

She said: “I’m definitely putting my foot down around a lot of things.”

Khloe Kardashian’s melanoma scare

In October 2022, Khloé revealed to fans that what she originally thought was a “zit” on her face, turned out to be melanoma. In a recent episode of The Kardashians, she opened up about the scare.

“This was way more serious than either I understood or I anticipated it to be,” she said in the episode and reflected on the “relief” that it is now out of her system. She had surgery to remove the melanoma back in October.

Khloé explained: “[I] never thought for a second it was a tumor on my face, like never never never.”

She urged people to be careful and spoke about her previous experience with melanoma.

“At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas,” Khloé said. However, even those who are not should be “checking all the time”.

She continued on: “I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups.”

That Michele Morrone picture

In September last year, pictures of Khloé with actor Michele Morrone, from Netflix‘s 365 Days, went viral on social media.

In an episode of The Kardashians from June, Khloé and Kim finally spoke about the situation. It turns out that Kim was the mastermind behind the meeting as she set up her sister and Michele at the Dolce and Gabbana fashion show to help Khloé get her mojo back.

“I didn’t know I lost my mojo, but I guess Kim definitely thinks I did, so we need to find that motherf***er somewhere,” Khloé said.

While a picture of them was circulated online, Michele’s rep at the time said there was “no relationship to speak of at all”.

Speaking about the picture of the two of them, which Michele posted on his Instagram story, Khloé said: “It’s like everywhere but I don’t care ’cause it’s so funny.”

She said: “[Michele] was like, ‘Can I put my hand on your waist for a photo?'”.

“And I was like, ‘That is so nice that you asked me!’ He liked grabbed the small of my waist and I was like, ‘Oh! Yes, daddy!'” she continued on.

Khloé Kardashian on her height

Khloé is 5 foot ten and has spoken about what it is like being much taller than all of her sisters, except for her model sister Kendall Jenner.

She told Us Weekly that she looks “massive” next to Kim and Kourtney who are 5 foot and 5 foot 2. This leads to everyone expecting Khloé to be “nine feet tall” when they meet her.

In 2021, Khloé answered a fan’s question when they asked why she looks so tall in some pictures and the same height as her sister Kylie in another picture on her Instagram.

She explained: “So on the pic next to Kylie I am leaning back on the wall and my legs are kind of staggered forward so I’m leaning so I look a little shorter. Does that make sense? I don’t wanna look like a giant standing next to her. Although she is perfect height.”