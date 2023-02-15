Khloe Kardashian has been praised by her fans after sharing a number of images that appear to be unedited and show her natural cellulite on her Instagram.

In the snaps, the 38-year-old shows off her slim physique in a tiny bikini. However, Khloe still managed to keep it real with followers by embracing her body.

Model sister Kendall Jenner clearly ‘knows how to get her angles’ as Khlo thanked Ken for her photography skills. Let’s take a look at the jaw-dropping photo and see what all the praise is about…

Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Good American

Khloe Kardashian praised for showing natural cellulite on Instagram

In today’s social media-obsessed world our timelines are often full of celebrities who have re-touched their photos and edited their bodies. However, Kardashian is here to promote what real body textures look like by sharing a slew of ‘unedited’ snaps displaying her natural cellulite.

In the beautiful snaps, Khloe posed in a skimpy grey bikini on a concrete patio outside. She turned to the side with one leg bent to show her flat abs and curves as her luscious hair trailed down her back. In the caption, she thanked her sister for the stunning shots: “When your sister knows your angles @kendalljenner.” Kendall replied in the comments: “i got you, always.” Followed by muscle emojis.

The rest of the comment section was flooded by fans praising Khloe for the pics. One comment which received thousands of likes reads: “Is it just me or do the pictures actually look untouched/unedited?”

Whilst another popular comment says: “I love that this is raw and shows that she’s got some texture and cellulite! It’s always refreshing when Celebs don’t over-edit their photos. MORE of this.” Another fan added: “Yas! A Kardashian with cellulite! I love this more natural version of you Koko!”

Her celebrity besties also chimed in with actress LaLa Anthony gushing: “Wow wow wow.” Adrienne Eliza Bailon-Houghton wrote: “Damnnnnn.” Billionaire sister Kylie Jenner also added, “Insane.” Whilst Kimora Lee Simmons and Tracey Romulus both shared fire emojis under the post.

Khloe admits to using filters

This is a big switch-up for fans, as they used to complain about Khloe’s edited grams. As Koko previously admitted to being a fan of “a good filter, good lighting, and an edit here and there.”

In 2016 Khloe confessed to airbrushing her snaps as she told People: “Of course, I believe in airbrushing apps, I just think airbrushing apps, like who doesn’t want to airbrush a thing here or there.”

She continued: “I love FaceTune, that one’s great. I don’t really know of many more, but a filter, that’s like airbrushing. Who doesn’t love a good filter? Sometimes you’re having a bad day.”

Khloe’s unedited bikini snap goes viral

However, this isn’t the first time an unfiltered bikini image has gone viral for Khloe. Back in April 2021, an image that appeared to be ‘unedited’ was making the rounds. In the picture, she is standing by a pool wearing a leopard print string bikini. Fans complained that Kardashian looked very different from how she did in the glossy fashion shoots.

Tracy Romulus said in a statement to Page Six: “The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant.”

As a result of the image, Khloe also issued a statement where she spoke about being in the spotlight, getting compared to her sisters, and her body being “micro-analyzed.”

According to Elle, the message reads: “As someone who has struggled with body image her whole life, when someone takes a photo of you that isn’t flattering in bad lighting or doesn’t capture your body the way it is after working so hard to get it to this point — and then shares it to the world, you should have every right to ask for it to not be shared, regardless of who you are.”