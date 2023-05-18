Khloe Kardashian proudly showed off her ripped abs in a revealing two-piece dress ahead of the Kardashians premiere next week.

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is getting ready for the much-anticipated release of season three of The Kardashians, which debuts on Thursday, May 25 on Hulu.

Ahead of the release, Khloe joined her sister Kim Kardashian on stage at Hulu Upfronts and wowed audiences with a stunning two-piece black dress.

Photo by Gotham/Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian proudly shows off ripped abs

Khloe proudly showed off her ribbed abs during an outing at Hulu Upfronts to promote the release of The Kardashians’ new season.

The Good American co-founder sported a two-piece black outfit. She rocked a LaQuan Smith maxi skirt and matched it with a turtleneck black top, completed with a massive chrome belt.

Khloe shared a string of images of her new look and she liked her outfit so much that one of the images was turned into her new Instagram profile picture.

The businesswoman posted three front images of her stunning outfit. The last image is a detailed look at the sheer back of her maxi skirt. The full set of images is below:

Fans flood her post with comments

Many of Khloe’s fans and friends were quick to flood her Instagram post with messages of love over her stunning new images.

“You’re perfect inside and out,” hairstylist Jen Atkin reacted. Someone else wrote: “Perfection with a ‘K’.”

“You remind me that I need to work out,” another comment read. “So hot.”

“Yassss, Koko, you always look beautiful girl keep shining,” a third one commented, while a fourth follower added: “You look amazing!”

Khloe snapped back at Tristan Thompson rumors

The images come after Khloe snapped back at online dating rumors surrounding her and Tristan Thompson.

A fan speculated whether Khloe and Tristan got back together and were preparing to “soft-launch” their reported rekindled relationship after Kim publicly showed her support at Tristan’s games.

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring,” Khloe wrote, slamming the false rumors. “But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point,” she added.

Khloe said that it was exhausting for people to continuously push the same narrative but added that some would only understand “to the level of their own reception”.