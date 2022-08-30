Khloe Kardashian proves she's voice of reason by setting Kim straight regarding Variety interview











In the latest The Kardashians trailer we got to see Khloe give her sister Kim some hard-hitting truths about her inconsiderate business advice following her Variety interview.

A few months ago, Kim faced serious backlash after she made some outlandish comments during an interview when she told people to “get your f****** ass up and work” and it seems her sister understands viewers’ issues with the comment as she gives Kim her honest opinion in the latest series trailer.

Khloe tells Kim how it is

In the new trailer for The Kardashians released on August 29, Khloe calls out her sister Kim Kardashian over her controversial Variety interview in which she advised people to “get your f–king ass up and work.”

In the trailer, we see Kim and Khloe in the car as they discuss the backlash that Kim is facing, to which Khloe says, “no one sympathizes with you.”

In response, Kim says that she’s “mortified” and she does “understand why people were upset.” Khloe then encourages her to apologize. The younger sister continues to show support to Kim and ends with a simple “you got this.”

Kim’s “out of touch” comments

During the March 9 interview, Kim said she had “the best advice for women in business,” before saying her now-infamous quote. The star said:

“It seems like nobody wants to work these days. You have to surround yourself with people that wanna work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life. No toxic work environments.”

Fans were quick to jump on Kim’s back for her “out of touch” comments and labeled her “ignorant” and “delusional”.

Kim then apologized for the message on Good Morning America on March 28, but also claimed the quote “became a soundbite really with no context.”

The Kardashian’s season 2 is full of drama

The whole Variety ordeal isn’t the only drama to expect with season 2 of The Kardashians, we also get to see Kim’s met gala night where she wore the infamous Marilyn Monroe dress.

The trailer also previews Kendall Jenner as she gets upset that sister Kylie Jenner canceled on her last minute, saying she “always seems to get out of things, and I have to take over.”

The main thing fans have noticed from the trailer is Kris as she’s seen getting wheeled into a seemingly-serious surgery. “Don’t tell my kids I’m scared,” she says during an interview, wiping away tears.

Season two of The Kardashians premieres Sept. 22 on Hulu – so get ready!

