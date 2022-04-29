Everything Khloe Kardashian has done to prove who her real dad is after all those rumours













Since 2007, the Kardashian-Jenners have been under the spotlight as the first season of their reality TV show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered. Since KUWTK’s early days, fans have been let in on the goings-on of the family’s lives. Everything from weddings to babies being born has been caught on camera.

Given the Kardashians’ fame, the whole family has been subject to lots of rumours over the years. A running theme through the seasons of KUWTK that never seemed to go away was fans questioning who Khloe Kardashian’s real dad is. All kinds of names have been thrown into question including OJ Simpson, so let’s find out more…

Khloe Kardashian has always said she has two dads

When Kris Jenner released her memoir in 2011, she received some backlash as she admitted to having an affair. Her admission prompted rumours to circulate about Robert Kardashian being Khloe’s real father.

During KUWTK, Kris wanted Khloe to do a DNA test to prove the claims false once and for all, but Khloe didn’t want to do any tests.

Khloe said that she knows who her real fathers are, her biological father, Robert and her stepfather, Bruce Jenner.

Rumours circulate about who Khloe Kardashian’s real father is

Since KUWTK’s early days, rumours circulated when it came to who Khloe Kardashian’s real dad is.

Some have suggested that Kris Jenner’s former hairdresser, Alex Roldan, is Khloe’s biological father. The two being father and daughter even became a joke amongst the family as Kylie Jenner posted a photo of Khloe and Alex Roldan together captioned: “First official photo of my sister and her dad! Like father like daughter!“

Others have said they think OJ Simpson could be Khloe’s dad, even as recently as 2021.

Photo credit should read Vince Bucci/AFP via Getty Images

Khloe proved who her real dad is

Back in 2018, Khloe went to the lengths of doing a DNA test which proved who her father is at long last.

During KUWTK season 15, the Kar-Jenners got their 23 And Me results and all read them aloud at Khloe’s house.

Kris Jenner said: “23 and Me helps you understand what your 23 pairs of chromosomes, what your DNA says about you.”

Reading her results, Kourtney Kardashian said: “Oh my God, I’m Middle Eastern and North African“.

Kendall Jenner said she was: “…literally 100% Northwestern European“.

Khloe revealed that she is “Fifty-eight per cent euro and forty-one point six Middle Eastern“.

Kourtney joked: “Oh my God, we are sisters.“

