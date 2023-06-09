Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have reunited in public for daughter True’s “big day” to celebrate her pre-kindergarten graduation.

The Kardashians star and businesswoman has marked a major milestone in her life as her five-year-old daughter True graduated from pre-kindergarten.

Khloe’s daughter is growing up fast and the mom of two reunited with her ex and NBA player Tristan Thompson to celebrate the big day as paparazzi snapped pictures of the pair for the first time in a long time.

Screenshot of Khloe Kardashian – Hulu/Disney+

Khloe’s daughter True graduates from pre-kindergarten

On Thursday, Khloe showed what a proud mother she is when she shared a carousel of Instagram pictures of her daughter True’s “big day”.

“Yesterday was a big day!” the Good American co-founder wrote in her caption. “My sweet angel girl graduated from pre-K. No! Im not ok.”

True is a real beauty in her pink Lanvin sweatshirt with a stunning flower bouquet in her hands as her proud mom wrapped her arms around and gave her a kiss.

Khloe reunites with Tristan for True’s big day

It was truly a family affair as Khloe reunited with her ex and father of two children Tristan for True’s special day.

In pictures snapped by paparazzi, the pair were all smiles as they attended the preschool celebrations at their daughter’s school in Los Angeles.

The celebrity parents were seen having a conversation in the presence of other parents and the graduation was joined by Kylie Jenner, her ex Travis Scott and Blac Chyna.

Khloe and Tristan are parents to five-year-old True and they welcomed a son, called Tatum, via surrogate in August 2022 after they broke up.

Khloe wants no “drama” in her life

The pictures come after Khloe shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories, revealing that she wants no drama and stress after she shut down dating rumors surrounding her and Tristan.

“The older you get the more you realize you don’t want to be around: drama, conflict, stress,” she wrote on her profile. “You just want a cozy home with good food. Surrounded by: happy, positive people.”

She also shared a quote that hinted about how proud is she of herself for going through things that the public and media have no idea about.

“I’m proud of you,” the quote read. “For fighting through the things you tell no one about and for staying strong when you feel like giving up.”

