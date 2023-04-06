After months of speculation, we finally have confirmation from the Jennifer Hudson show that Khloe Kardashian is single and her baby boy’s name begins with a T, although we’ll have to wait until The Kardashians premiere to find out what it actually is, as fans try to place their guesses.

The Kardashians like to share their lives with the audience, as they take to their millions of Instagram followers to share their day-to-day lives, so on the occasion, they keep something from us, of course, the internet goes wild and everyone needs to know. It seems like Khloe Kardashian has, or is about to, tell us everything we wanted to know in terms of her relationship and baby name.

We take a look at what other tea we can expect to be spilt on Khloe’s interview on The Jennifer Hudson show.

Khloe Kardashian’s baby boy name starts with T

The most sought-after question in showbiz is the name of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson‘s baby boy, and although she still hasn’t revealed his full name, she told Jennifer it begins with T.

Khloe revealed that she was waiting until the premier of The Kardashians when she reveals the name of her second child.

“He was delivered via surrogate, and she didn’t know what she was going to name him,” she explained. She told the singer that at first, he didn’t have a name as she wanted to meet him, to see what he suited.

The Good American owner then said she was waiting until The Kardashian season 3 premiere to reveal his full name. However, she didn’t reveal the premier was this far out, hoping that her daughter True Thompson doesn’t out her.

Fans have tried to guess Khloe’s son’s name, with the most popular rumor looking like Trevor. A Reddit thread reposted screenshots of a French gossip Instagram account, which allegedly received a tip-off that Trevor is the official name.

Other’s guessed that it could be Theory to go alongside True.

And some fans, of course, joked it should be ‘false’, although, we know that’s definitely not the case.

We guess we’ll have to wait until May 25 to find out!

Khloe Kardashian confirms she’s single

Again, another question everyone wants to know, is if Khloe Kardashian is single. Rumors began flying that the Good American owner may be back with ex-Tristan Thompson after they were spotted together at bestie Malika’s birthday party.

Most recently, they were spotted at a McDonald’s drive-thru together, in photos obtained by TMZ. The publication reports they had Happy Meals within their order, which could have been for daughter True.

After finding out Khloe Kardashian’s baby boy’s name begins with a T, Jennifer Hudson did not hold back from asking the question everyone wants the answer to, to which Khloe responded with a smile: “I am single.”

The revelation led to an enormous wave of claps and cheers throughout the crowd.

She, alongside Kim and Kris publically wished Tristan a happy birthday on Instagram, which didn’t come without backlash.

Kourtney set to also spill all

It seems like Kourtney is the only Kardashian sister to not have a wedding on TV. We saw Khloe wed Lamar in 2009 and Kim’s wedding to Kris Humfries in 2011.

We saw the build-up to Kim Kardashian‘s wedding with Kanye West in 2014 but were not able to see the ceremony take place.

Of course, during most of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kourtney was with her long-term partner and baby dad Scott Disick. Although the two were together for many years, they never wed.

The eldest Kardashian sibling is now set to reveal all as she and her new husband announced the premiere of their show, Kourtney and Travis Til Death Do Us Part will premier on Hulu on April 13, a month before The Kardashian season 3 premiere.