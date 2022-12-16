Khloe Kardashian was deeply interrogated by her sister Kourtney for Vanity Fair’s Lie Detector series and even revealed if she’s still sleeping with Tristan Thompson.

Kourtney asked the question that everyone wanted to hear, is Khloe still sleeping with the father of her two children Tristan Thompson?

Following his paternity scandal which played out on The Kardashians; the 38-year-old has taken time to work on herself and focus on being a mom.

Her eldest sibling, 43, also sat in the hot seat as the Kardashian secrets spilled out on Thursday’s episode, December 15.

Khloe Kardashian reveals if she’s sleeping with Tristan Thompson

Khloe’s relationship with Tristan Thompson came to an end in December of 2021, after it was revealed that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. Khloe and Tristan’s baby boy was also conceived via surrogate last year.

The embryo transfer was completed in November 2021, one week before it was revealed that Tristan was expecting a baby with Nichols. Tristan issued a public apology to Khloe, whom he had also cheated on while she was pregnant with their daughter True in 2018.

During the lie detector, Kourtney did not hold back and delved into her sister’s relationship with Thompson. Toward the end of the questions, Kourtney asked her sister: “Is there anything else you’d like me to ask you? Anything you’d like me to clear up? Any rumors…any…oh! Are you sleeping with Tristan?”

Khloe replied with no hesitation: “No, I am not. I’m really not.”

The sisters stared at the polygraph examiner Sam keen to know the results. She confirmed that Khloe was telling the truth and Kourtney responded to the news by exclaiming: “Bravo!”

The youngest Kardashian sister laughed: “I would die if I said I was.”

Kourtney reveals Kravis’ most intimate details

Kourtney also dropped some inside details on her relationship with her new husband Travis Barker.

Khloe asked whether Kourt regretted not inviting her siblings to her late-night wedding ceremony in Las Vegas. Kourtney replied honestly: “I do not.”

She also revealed that she had been caught getting intimate with Barker in public. A secret that Khloe seemed to already know about.

Khloe asked her sister: “Do you regret doing that?”

To which Kourtney replied: “Nope.”

Khloe responded: “Good for you.”

