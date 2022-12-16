Khloe Kardashian roasted Kourtney‘s wedding dress whilst in the hot seat on Vanity Fair’s iconic Lie Detector web series.

Kourtney married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker in an intimate Santa Barbara ceremony in May 2022. Before holding a lavish Portofino wedding with her whole family in attendance a couple of days later.

In the Lie Detector, Kourtney asked if her sister was a fan of the wedding dress she wore during her Italian wedding ceremony earlier this year.

Controversially, Kardashian admitted that whilst the dress was “fine” she “would have loved” to have seen Kourtney wear something else for her ceremony.

Khloe Kardashian roasts Kourtney’s wedding dress

Kourtney began by asking Khloé if she had a good time at her Portofino wedding, to which she responded she did. Kourt then asked the cutting question: “Did you like my wedding dress?”

Khloé brutally answered: “It was fine.”

The Poosh founder wore a tiny Dolce & Gabbana mini corset dress with a long veil as she walked down the aisle to her husband. Kourtney let out a chuckle as she stared at Sam doing the lie detector test to see if Khloe was telling the truth. The test operator announced that her response was “inconclusive.”

The results came back and Kourtney gasped: “Oh my gosh, inconclusive!”

Khloe gritted her teeth and smiled, adding: “It was fine. I mean, it was beautiful, for sure. I just would have loved to see that at the after party and then something prior.”

Kourtney took her sister shading the Dolce & Gabbana ensemble on the chin, in fact, she laughed it off. However, that wasn’t the only intense question Khloe had to answer, and the juicy gossip continues…

Khloe Kardashian shades Kourtney’s style as just a ‘phase’

Spurring on from the wedding dress questions, the Poosh founder prodded her sister on what she thinks of her recent fashion choices. Kourtney asked: “Do you think I changed my sense of style when I started dating Travis?”

She confessed “yes” before Kourtney continued: “Do you like my style better now?”

Khloe replied honestly: “I don’t know, I don’t think so. It’s not bad or good.”

Kourtney insisted on getting more from her sister as she stated: “That’s not a real answer.”

This prompted Khloe to add: “I liked your style before, and I like your style now, but I do think this is a phase, and you’ll go back to where your heart is.”

