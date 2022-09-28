Khloe Kardashian shows off her curves in diamond Dolce & Gabbana two-piece











It’s been all about Dolce and Gabbana this week for the Kardashian clan after Kim made her collaboration debut with the brand at the Milan Fashion Week Show, titled Caio Kim.

The whole family has been showing off their archived D&G looks on their Instagram and Khloe Kardashian’s latest compilation of pics from the event has stunned fans. Rocking a bedazzled two-piece, Khloe has stolen the show with her latest look.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Khloe stuns in D&G diamond two-piece

Khloe posted a series of six pictures from the event where she rocks a diamond-encrusted two-piece from the Dolce and Gabbana archives. The outfit is actually a black catsuit with diamond studded shorts and a bra and was originally released by that brand in 1991.

The two-piece shows Khloe’s curves perfectly and eventuates her flawless physique. The mother of two paired the fit with two necklaces with a crucifix pendant.

Her makeup was done in a 60’s style with a beige cut-crease and nude lip whilst she wore her hair in a slick back bun with two front pieces falling against her face. The star titled the picture, “They opened up the archives @dolcegabbana.”

Fans were obsessed with the look

Khloe blew her friends and fans away, once again, with her latest look and it was clear to see that from glancing at the comment section.

Close family friend Olivia Pierson commented, “you look so stunning” followed by two heart-eye emojis and flames. Natalie Halcro chimed in, “THERE. SHE. IS.” With another socialite friend saying, “Ok !!! I see you Miss all beauty and magic. Gorgeous!!”

Yris Palmer showed love as always, penning “this look, you, outfit, just insane.” The best comment, however, was from music legend herself Miss Kelly Rolland who said, “damn KHLOE” followed by three heart-eye emojis.

It seems her friends and fans really were blown away by this look.

Khloe shared a picture with Kris

Wearing the same outfit from the same event and night, Khloe also shared a picture on her IG as she posed with her mom, Kris Jenner. In the picture, Kris complimented Khloe’s outfit as she wore a slick and smart white D&G suit.

The pictures showed the mother and daughter duo as well as giving Khloe’s nieces and nephews, Saint, North and Chicago a little shout-out at the end of the picture series. Khloe titled the picture with her mom, “Forever my Queen. #CaioKim.”

Fans also showed their love for this look too with one person commenting, “I need a fire extinguisher!” And another saying, “I’m just obsessed with these lewksssss.”

