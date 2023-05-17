Khloé Kardashian has snapped back at fans for “exhausting” Tristan Thompson dating rumors built on “lies” in an Instagram comment.

The Kardashians star wrote that she is “exhausted” by people continuously pushing a certain narrative about her and her ex, Los Angeles Lakers player Tristan Thompson.

Her statement is linked to her sister Kim Kardashian‘s appearance at several Lakers games after the Skims founder was spotted showing her support for Tristan.

The Good American co-founder slammed dating speculations surrounding her and Tristan and set the record straight in a lengthy comment on Instagram.

Khloe Kardashian “tired” of Tristan Thompson rumors

In a comment shared by the Instagram page Comments By Celebs, Khloe slammed people for pushing the narrative around her and Tristan.

One online user speculated whether Khloe and Tristan are back together and “soft-launching” their reported rekindled relationship after Kim publicly showed her support at Tristan’s games.

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring,” Khloe wrote, snapping back at the false relationship rumors. “But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point,” she added.

She wrote that some people are “stuck at believing the lies”. Khloe added that it’s exhausting for people to continuously push the same narrative but added that some would only understand “to the level of their own reception”.

Khloe gives an example of Scott Disick relationship

Further in her response about the rumors around her and Tristan, Khloe gave an example of how she’d always support Scott Disick because that’s what family is about.

“Some things are just as simple as they seem,” she continued. “A family member supporting another family member, especially during a difficult time in their life.”

“He’s my brother,” Khloe added, referring to Scott. “Sad new world, if there are no photos, people really think it didn’t happen but yes, I see Scott often. Some things really are just as they are.”

Other Khloe news

In other related news, Khloe recently took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that she was called by Kourtney’s name as she walked by a fan.

“Hey so for those who can’t tell me and Kourtney Kardashian apart this is for you,” Khloe wrote on her Stories. “I totally understand how we look like identical twins so this might be challenging for some but hopefully this presentation will help.”

She added: “Especially to the people that were screaming ‘Kourtney, Kourtey’ as I walked by. This one’s got you.”