Khloé Kardashian is standing up for Remi Bader in September 2023 after trolls brought the TikTok star to tears. Reality star Khloé has been in the limelight alongside her family since 2007. The mom-of-two has been transparent about her own experiences of being trolled and body-shamed over the years.

Speaking during The Kardashians season 3, Khloé expressed to Scott Disick and Kim Kardashian that viewers and social media users had been accusing her of having “fake fingers.” In a confessional, Khloé asked people to “leave her alone.” She added that she’s been “nitpicked” since she first appeared on TV back when she was 23.

Khloé Kardashian’s Remi Bader appreciation post

After body-shamers pushed TikTok star Remi Bader to the point of tears, Khloé Kardashian took to Instagram to stand up for her.

Remi expressed that she no longer wants to share her personal journey online anymore after trolls pushed her to breaking point.

Posting to her Instagram Stories, Khloé shared a photo of Remi and wrote: “Just a little Remi Bader appreciation post. You are perfection just as you are…”

The Kardashians star added: “…Exactly as you come. In all phases, you are perfection. Never forget that your soul sparkles, your smile is magic and your heart is pure.”

Body-shamers bring Remi to tears

Khloé’s appreciation post came after Remi shared a tearful TikTok on her page on September 18.

In a three-and-a-half-minute video, Remi addressed the “ridiculous amount” of body-shaming comments being sent her way.

She said: “I really felt like it was helpful to other people that I care about or don’t know and still care about to help by sharing my journey and what I’m doing for myself… but I decided tonight that I’m no longer going to do that.”

The TikTok star added that she “does the best she can,” and doesn’t know why “disgusting” body-shaming is “allowed” online.

Remi captioned the post: “I’m not going anywhere but my personal health journey will no longer be shared with you all. Thanks for understanding.”

As trolls’ comments push TikTokker Remi to tears, she pleads with people in her video to “stop commenting on her body.”

She adds that she’s “doing everything she can to make herself feel better.” The social media star concludes that she’s not going to “share anymore” with her followers.

Battling through tears, Remi also said: “You can comment on my character or whatever you think of me as a person, but please just stop commenting on my body.”

