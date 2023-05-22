Khloé Kardashian has taken a dig at her sister Kim with a hilarious meme shirt after her comments about women in business.

The Good American co-founder decided to lighten the mood online by sharing one of Kim’s remarks which she made last year and led to massive backlash on social media.

Last week, the media personality appeared at Hulu Upfronts with Kim ahead of The Kardashians season three release. But over on her Instagram, she poked fun at her sister with a hilarious shirt featuring Kim’s face.

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian takes a dig at Kim

Khloe has poked fun at Kim with an image from their Variety interview last year when Kim made a controversial comment about women in business.

The controversial quote in question is the one when Kim said: “Get your f****g ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Khloe sported a white shirt with Kim’s face on it from that exact moment of the interview, followed by the famous quote.

“In my best Kim K voice!” the 38-year-old captioned the social media post.

The fashion entrepreneur posed with her nine-month-old son, Tatum Thompson, in her kitchen and completed her look with ripped jeans from her Good American brand.

Kim addressed her comments

Kim’s comments led to a huge backlash in the media and social media spotlight, turning her into a viral meme on the internet.

The Skims founder addressed the backlash in a previous interview and gave more context to her comments following the controversy.

“Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it,” Kim said in a Good Morning America interview last year.

“It became a sound bite really with no context. And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was, ‘After 20 years of being in the business, you’re famous for being famous.’ My whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

Other Khloe news

In other related news, Khloe shared the meme shirt after she recently responded to dating rumors surrounding her and Tristan Thompson.

A fan on Instagram questioned whether Khloe and Tristan are back together and were preparing to “soft-launch” their romance after Kim showed up at several of Tristan’s NBA games.

Khloe denied that she and Tristan have rekindled their relationship and explained: “Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring. But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point.”

Khloe said that it was exhausting for people to continuously push the same narrative and wrote that some would only understand “to the level of their own reception”.