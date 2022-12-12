Kylie Jenner is raising the heat despite the frosty temperatures. The beauty mogul has shared raunchy new snaps in the snow as she sports a string bikini and takes a dip in a hot tub.

Jenner jetted off to a ski resort in Aspen, Colorado with her gal pals recently. Whilst you may have expected Kardashian to be in thermals and a ski suit, instead, she stripped down to her bikini.

The Hulu star stunned sister Khloe Kardashian in an itsy bitsy black bikini as she posted some fire snaps on Instagram.

Khloe tells Kylie she’ll melt the snow

In the snaps, Kylie and her best pal Yris Palmer wore their hair up with sunglasses as they stunned in full glam and black bikinis. Jenner can be seen looking up at the camera as she holds onto her bikini top whilst submerged in the hot tub.

A second snap shows Kylie sitting on a step of the hot tub with her back arched as she looks ahead. While the third photo snaps her looking over one shoulder with an arm flayed back.

The last snap shared by the billionaire shows Ky without her sunglasses as she sits beside Palmer pulling a sultry face at the camera.

Kylie was seen sporting a black bikini by Good American and the founder of the company, Khloe Kardashian couldn’t help but share her admiration. Her sister penned: “@goodamerican never looked so good.”

Before commenting that she was too hot: “You’re going to melt the snow.”

The Kardashians star was giving Ky all the praise as she then wrote, “Ummmmmmmmmmm imm just not ok,” shortly followed by “wow.”

Kylie recently opened up about her postpartum body following her two pregnancies in a recent episode of The Kardashians. In a confessional Ky put on a brave face stating that she was really happy with her body and loves where she is at with her physique.

However, when preparing for her trip to Las Vegas with Kendall Jenner Kylie mentioned she was not mentally ready to wear a mini dress just yet.

Kylie Jenner raises the heat in saucy snaps

Kylie has been giving fans exactly what they want during her getaway – an abundance of Instagrams. She previously shared a series of photos in the same swimsuit but added a white robe and brown boots to the look.

In one snap, the beauty mogul posed on what appeared to be gym equipment in a pitch-black room. In the first snap she leans her arm on her head and in another she brings her leg toward her chest and rests a hand on her thigh while sitting on a piece of gym equipment.

The mom of two captioned the photos with two icy blue emojis and fans flocked to the comments praising the pictures. Khloe was among the fans writing “I can’t handle this” and “By the way… I love you @goodamerican bikini.”

