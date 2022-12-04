Good American co-founder Khloé Kardashian transformed into a gorgeous life-size Barbie as she dressed up for a weekend in Miami with sister Kim.

The reality star showed off her curves and trim waist with a black tank top and cargo jeans. Her long hair was down by her waist in a high ponytail and gold hoop earrings – oozing Barbie doll vibes.

The new mom-of-two shared a series of photographs with friends from the trip, with 42-year-old sibling Kim doing the same.

Khloé Kardashian transforms into Barbie

The 38-year-old captioned her Instagram photo dump: “Miami is always a good idea.”

Tracy Romulus, a family friend, dubbed her ‘Barbie’ with heart-eye emojis, and cousin Natalie Halcro, wrote: “There she is.”

Ash Kolm declared: “The coolest girl I know,” and Kim’s BFF Lala Kent sent a series of emojis to show how in love she was with the pictures.

One fan even joked: “Now that’s Khlomoney.” This was followed by another who felt it was “the hottest look” they’d seen her in.

The star’s hair is a caramel color, darker than what she has been rocking earlier this year with her blonde locks.

Kim sports mini custom latex top

It comes as mom-of-four Kim shared photos from the trip, with Khloé and Kim rocking their blonde hair and outfits.

SKKN founder Kim wore futuristic pants with stripes and color blocked patterns and a custom VEX latex bandeau top.

The last time the sisters were spotted in the sunny state was in an episode in season 2 of The Kardashians.

Khloé had informed Kim she was ready to party after overcoming heartbreak following Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal.

They also dazzled at Beyoncé’s birthday party. Koko hailed they were both ‘single ladies’ as they celebrated the Crazy in Love singer’s special day. In September, they didn’t disappoint as they wore sparkling outfits. Khloé, dressed in a two-piece silver glittery ensemble with knee-high boots to match, stood next to a red and black tiger striped Kim, shining head-to-toe.

