











Khloé Kardashian confessed to feeling ‘proud’ after seeing daughter True at her first ever dance recital.

The reality star shared on her Instagram account pictures of her daughter, True Thompson, during her first dance performance.

On June 16, The Kardashians finale episode showed Khloé’s reaction after learning the news that the father of her daughter, Tristan Thompson, had cheated on her. Khloe found out he was in a secret paternity lawsuit in the midst of getting back with him and moving into the same house.

As the episodes were filmed months in advance, Tristan and Khloé are no strangers to showing signs of their amicable relationship with co-parenting their daughter, True. The two were seen together for the first time after the episode while attending True’s first dance recital.

True’s first dance recital – Khloé Kardashian is “proud” of her daughter

With a new look, the Good American founder attended her four-year-old daughter’s first dance recital in Calabasas. True was accompanied by her cousin and daughter of Khloé’s baby brother Rob Kardashian, Dream.

Sharing it with her 254 million Instagram followers, she shared photos of the big day. The star wrote: “Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!! I am so proud of all four of my girls! 🤍🤍.”

The images show selfies of the 37-year-old with the brightest smile as she poses with her daughter True and niece. Khloé also included a short video of the little girls copying the dance choreography as they danced passionately wearing glittery cheerleading outfits.

Fans can’t cope with the cuteness overload

Fans were gushing at the two cousins dancing together. While complimenting True and Dream, they also pointed out seeing her much happier and being “a wonderful mother.”

A fan commented: “Dream and true are so pretty 😍😍😍.”

Another one followed: “True is adorableee ❤️❤️ Cant wait for the next season ❤️❤️.“

“The Kardashians takes on Dance Moms. You cannot tell me that wouldn’t be iconic 😭,” a fan joked.

“Such sweeties!! The girls nailed it 🥰❤️🙌🏼,” a fourth fan wrote.

Noticing Khloé’s positivism days after re-living the tough finale episode, a fan wrote: “So happy to see you happy ❤️.”

The Kardashian family is out for lunch – Tristan and Kanye included

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were seen together pic.twitter.com/sJZLtIQN0N — The Boss Affiliate (@thebossaffilia) June 19, 2022

After the adorable dance recital, the family went out for lunch to celebrate True and Dream’s achievement in a popular restaurant in Calabasas.

According to TMZ, the family was accompanied by Kris Jenner, Kim, Kylie, and also Chicago, Psalm, and of course, the second star of the dance recital, Dream. As expected, Tristan was present to be with his daughter with Kanye West also joining the family.

A few months have gone by since the bombshell news of Tristan’s third strike at gaining Khloé back but only a few days since the episode of The Kardashians aired. However, the two have been showing signs of getting well enough to hug each other and managing to co-parent their daughter.