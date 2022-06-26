Khloé Kardashian fans 'crying' after True proves her dance moves are on fire













Khloé Kardashian shared adorable photos of True hanging out at a fire station in a family tradition.

The reality star took her four-year-old daughter to visit Fire Station 125 to take the brave crew ice cream, which she says they do a few times a year.

The mum-of-one took cute snaps of little True holding the hose, sitting in the big red truck and dancing with the firefighters.

Khloé said True, alongside cousin Stormi- Kylie Jenner’s daughter – wanted to show off their dance recital which they performed last weekend.

Khloé shares adorable throwback photos of True visiting fire station

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

In a clip, we can see two firefighters dancing along and comically trying to follow True’s steps – although it looks like she had the experience in this area!

Khloé then shared adorable photos of True visiting the firefighters over the years, including her sitting on the bumper of the huge truck.

In another picture, she is sitting in the hot seat inside, holding on to a radio as, next to a yellow firefighter helmet looking out the window.

The star didn’t forget to praise the crew and thank them for the brave and incredible work they do day-in and day-out, saving lives.

She also added they were so “grateful” for all that they do.

Khloé captioned the post: “Talk about cuteness!!! It has been a tradition for the girls to take the brave and marvellous firefighters ice cream a few times a year. They love to meet the firefighters and tour the fire station.

“Fire station 125 has been a station that the kids have visited for a while now.

“Not only are firefighters risking their lives for us every single day but they pick up a dance routine quite quickly. The girls wanted to show the firefighters their dance routine that they performed at their recital last weekend.

“Go station 125!! Go!!!! You guys are incredible and we are so grateful for all that you do!!”

Fans ‘crying over how grown up’ True is

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Allergan

Fans gushed over the post, although some were confused and thought True was dancing alongside Dream – Rob Kardashian’s daughter. However, Rob himself posted a series of blue heart emojis.

One follower wrote: “I love how close True and Dream are.”

A second added: “True is Koko’s little twin.”

A third then penned: “I’m crying over how grown up this little princess is.”

It comes after Khloé shared a cute series of clips of the young Kardashians performing their dance recital last weekend. The proud mum took a selfies with the young ones, dressed up and ready to perform their adorable hearts out in front of their families on stage.