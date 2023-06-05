Khloe Kardashian said she wanted no “drama” and stress in her life after she shut down Tristan Thomspon dating rumors.

The Good American co-founder wants to focus on bringing positive things and people into her life and cut the drama and negativity so that she can live her life to the fullest.

Over the weekend, Khloe shared several cryptic posts on her Instagram Stories about the things that she wants in her life right now.

The Kardashians star shared the posts after she said she is “exhausted” by people continuously pushing a certain narrative about her and her ex Tristan Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian shares cryptic post

On Saturday, Khloe shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories, revealing that she wants no drama and stress in her life.

“The older you get the more you realize you don’t want to be around: drama, conflict, stress,” she wrote on her profile alongside a calming image of a lake and green forest.

“You just want a cozy home with good food. Surrounded by: happy, positive people,” she continued in another post.

The second Instagram Story featured two types of personality traits of people, Energy Takers and Energy Givers.

Khloe shares about ‘fighting’ things no one knows

In another post, Khloe reposted a motivational quote, which read: “Do the best you can until you know better. Then when you know better, do better.”

She then shared a quote that hinted about how proud is she of herself for going through things that the public and media have no idea about.

“I’m proud of you,” the quote read. “For fighting through the things you tell no one about and for staying strong when you feel like giving up.”

Khloe denied Tristan Thompson rumors

Khloe’s post comes after she denied that she is back with Tristan Thompson following online dating rumors.

A fan speculated whether Khloe and Tristan were in the process of “soft-launching” their romance after her sister Kim Kardashian publicly showed her support at several of Tristan’s games.

“Stop pushing this narrative. It’s tiring,” Khloe wrote in an Instagram post, slamming the false rumors. “But I suppose you guys will continue the narrative you want regardless of what I say so what’s the point,” she added.

Khloe said that it was exhausting for people to continuously push the same narrative but added that some would only understand “to the level of their own reception”.

