The question over the identity of Khloe Kardashian’s father has loomed for years and a baseless rumor speculating Alex Roldan is her real parent has resurfaced again.

Since entering the public eye in 2007, Khloe Kardashian has been the subject of paternity doubts as some of her facial features don’t resemble her siblings. Fans have speculated she has a different father to Kourtney, Rob, and Kim Kardashian. Kris Jenner admitted to cheating on her husband and father of her four eldest kids, Robert Kardashian Sr, before their 1991 divorce. It’s been in the public eye for several years but a recent episodes of their family reality show has pushed it back into the limelight.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Alex Roldan is at the center of Khloe Kardashian’s baseless paternity rumors

Since sharing the first face reveal of her son, Tatum, in July 2023, fans have consistently praised the one-year-old as the twin of her brother, Rob. The strong likeliness has shut down rumors of Khloe’s “real father” – temporarily.

However, the speculation has emerged once again after a recent The Kardashians episode saw Khloe questioning her mother about her infidelity. Kris was seeming to try to talk to Koko about her ex Tristan staying in her home. But Khloe didn’t take it well as she called her out for cheating on her dad Rob Snr.

Three men have been mentioned during Khloe’s ongoing paternity gossip, one of which is Alex Roldan.

Roldan is a celebrity hairdresser in West Hollywood who worked for Kris during her marriage to Robert Kardashian. Kris admitted to cheating on Robert in her tell-all memoir, but never truly identified the male.

Who is Alex Roldan?

Fans claim Khloe and Alex have a striking resemblance and the last time Jenner and Roldan were linked was in 2021. The hairstylist thanked Kris for her Safely products on his Instagram story, which she reposted on her own account.

His profile photo also shows him and Kris during their younger years.

The clip can be viewed on his highlight reel titled “Love”, which only mentions the mom of six.

Alex also promoted Kylie Jenner‘s skincare brand, meaning he has a connection with Kris’ younger kids as well.

It’s unknown how the old friends met, but Roldan reportedly worked on a music video created for her 30th birthday, titled I Love My Friends.

Neither Kris nor Alex have addressed the unproved rumors.

Jenner divulged details about her passionate affair in 1989 with a man she dubbed “Ryan”. A man named Todd Waterman later came forward, claiming to be the mystery person. Kris never publically confirmed Waterman’s statement, but one episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians sees Kris discuss Kourtney’s then-romance with Younes Bendjima in 2017.

“You have your own Todd right now,” the momager told Kourtney, to which she fired back: “No, I actually don’t. I’m actually not married and I’m not having an affair.”

Khloe and Kourtney’s DNA tests prove they’re sisters

Khloe refused to participate in a paternity test but she was all-ears when it came to a DNA test. Back in 2018, Kris, Kendall, Khloe, and Kourtney submitted their samples for a test, which proved that Khloe was 58 per cent European, and 41.6 per cent Middle Eastern.

“You are my sister!” Kourtney exclaimed, who was 53 per cent European and had roots in the Middle East and North Africa.

“If you weren’t Middle Eastern at all, we would be in big trouble,” she joked.