Fans are desperate to see Khloe Kardashian’s before and after diet photos as her most recent Instagrams prove the reality star’s dedication to her unbelievable body transformation.

Khloe Kardashian is breaking the internet with her recent Instagrams as she recently showcased her jaw-dropping figure in bikinis and skintight SKIMS wear.

The Good American co-founder has also been praised by her fans after sharing a number of images that appear to be unedited and show her natural cellulite on her Instagram.

The mom-of-two, who shares a daughter True, and a baby son with ex Tristan Thompson, has now left fan’s jaws on the floor with her most recent snaps. Let’s take a look at how Khloe achieved the mind-boggling transformation.

Photo by SHEIN X 100K Challenge 2021/Getty Images for SHEIN

Khloe Kardashian shares snaps of her ‘flawlessly toned’ body on Instagram

Khloe Kardashian has been the Queen of Instagram lately. In her most recent posts, promoting her Bosswear collection for her brand Good American, fans have commented on how “fire” she is looking.

In the Instagram posts, Khloe can be seen alongside her mom, Kris Jenner, as the duo sport an all-black preppy office outfit, paired with some glitzy jewelry and stiletto heels.

Get you a girl who can do both, away from the office Khloe is baring it all as she has posted multiple ‘thirst trap’ bikini photos over the past couple of weeks. Kardashian has posted in skimpy plunging triangle bikinis with string bottoms, showing off her sizzling body.

Fans want to see Khloe Kardashian’s before and after body transformation photos

The stunning Instagram snaps have led fans desperate to see Khloe Kardashian’s body transformation throughout the years. Khloe is also known for posting photos from the gym. As she flaunts her waistline in the workout room mirrors or her view of a Peloton machine.

She often shares videos of her strenuous workouts with Don Brooks, aka Don-A-Matrix. He is the longtime personal trainer to the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Khloe’s dedication to an active lifestyle is proven by the before and after photos that fans have compared of the star. Whilst both photos are beautiful; her amazing transformation has led fans to dub her a “health queen” claiming that her figure is “body goals.”

When Keeping Up With The Kardashians first premiered Khloe was hit by critics and often compared to her sisters. According to US Weekly, she confessed: “It’s like being brain-washed: You think, ‘Do I have a distorted body image and think I’m not as big as I am?'”

Since then Kardashian has used her platform to empower women to be body positive, and we love her for it!

Photo by Jesse Grant/WireImage

Fans and family voice concern over Khloe’s weight loss

However, some fans have expressed concern about Kardashian’s extreme weight loss. Even her sisters voiced their thoughts on her shrinking frame during one of their Hulu episodes. Kim approached her younger sister in a serious sit-down chat: “You look very skinny,”

She continued: “I will say that Kendall and Kylie, not that I’m trying to out them. But they did text me and say that they were a little concerned for you because you’re really skinny. I said, ‘I think she’s a bit stressed, and I think that she…’”

Khloe interjected: “And Kendall said it? The model?”

Kim sounded back: “Kendall said it, and so I said, ‘No, guys, she’s fine. And I said, ‘You absolutely have every right to be concerned, but I’m telling you, she’s fine.’”