Khloe Kardashian’s cheek ‘shadow’ sparks concern among her fans in April 2023.

The Kardashians star looked stunning in lilac in her latest Instagram post. Khloe paired her bright Spring look with her hair swept over to one side and some casual jeans.

Khloe was all smiles on her IG page, but The Kardashians fans can help but express their concerns over a ‘mark’ seen on her cheek in the post.

Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Allergan

Khloe shows off her cooking skills

Taking to Instagram on April 7, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner are getting into the Easter swing of things.

The two reality TV stars promoted a plant-based product on Instagram and shared a Crispy Rice Treat recipe with their fans.

Khloe, Kris, True Thompson, and Dream Kardashian all enjoyed making the Easter-themed snack in the kitchen.

Rob Kardashian‘s daughter has clearly been hanging out with her aunt a lot as some fans wonder why Dream is often at Khloe’s house nowadays.

Khloe Kardashian’s cheek sparks concern for fans

After Khloe Kardashian posted her Easter recipe to Instagram, many of her followers took to the comments section.

Many were commenting on how “pretty” and “gorgeous” Khloe looks. However, others noticed a shadow on the reality star’s face.

Someone commented: “let’s talk about how GOOD purple looks on you??!!!”

Khloe’s followers asked: “What’s on her cheek? Did something happen?”

One fan wrote: “What is that shadow by your cheekbone thoughh so confused x”

Another replied: “it’s a bandaid.”

The Kardashians star says it’s a bandage

Eagle-eyed fans have spotted a bandage on Khloe’s face before.

On her April 7 post, one person replied to another commenter: “it’s a bandage. She had a tumor removed from her face…”

The LA Times writes that back in March that Khloe responded to other people who commented on her cheek bandage.

She explained that she had a tumor removed, writing: “I had a tumor removed from my face a few months ago so I wear this for healing and the prevention of my scar getting worse… All is great and healing wonderfully.”

Khloe has had some cancer scares since the age of 19 and is clearly taking all the necessary measures to ensure that she stays healthy.

