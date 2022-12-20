Khloé Kardashian‘s ex, Lamar Odom, gets candid about his addictions and reflects on mistakes he made during his romance with Khloé. He confessed he considered his substance use as his “girlfriend” during their time together in an upcoming documentary.

What happened to Lamar Odom?

In the new trailer for ‘TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians’, the former NBA star talks about his addiction and how it affected his marriage to the reality star, Khloé Kardashian.

The 43-year-old saw money, fame, and his marriage to Khloé Kardashian quickly turn for the worse, as his addiction almost claimed his life.

After almost a decade, Lamar Odom shares his story with the world.

Lamar Odom documentary will focus on Khloé Kardashian marriage and addiction

‘TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians’ will offer a raw documentary about the experiences Lamar has gone through over the past decade.

Falling in love with Khloé before they tied the knot, their marriage went through a lot of highs and lows over the years. The former athlete found himself using drugs, leading to his NBA career ending prematurely.

Not only was his whole career hanging on a thin thread, but his relationship with The Kardashians star was also affected.

“Drugs, that was my girlfriend,” Odom told host Harvey Levin. “I had a wife … and cocaine.” In another segment of the trailer, Lamar speaks on the hardships Khloé had gone through.

“I mean, behind the scenes I put her through some s***,” he admits. “The things that y’all think y’all know is crazy. But the stories that y’all don’t know is really crazy.

Lamar and Khloé’s rocky relationship

Photo by Rick Loomis/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Khloé’s love life has also been a wild journey. However, the reality star really fell for Lamar. The two met at a party for a fellow NBA player and acquaintance, Ron Artest, in 2009.

At first, Khloé wasn’t interested in him, reports say. Nonetheless, as time went on, she fell for his heart and smile. A few weeks after dating and becoming public, the former LA Lakers player got down on one knee.

Lamar and Khloé married in 2009, but the reality star filed for divorce in 2013. Khloé decided to call off their divorce two years later, so she could help him during his substance use.

Their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2016, almost seven years after they exchanged vows amid their rocky romance.

Hospitalized from a near-fatal overdose

In 2015, Lamar was found unconscious in a Las Vegas brothel. It came after overdosing on what he described to be an “unholy concoction of cocaine, cognac, and cannabis.”

As reported by The Mirror, he suffered 12 seizures, and six strokes and his heart stopped twice on the way to the hospital. In the delicate situation, doctors told his friends and family to prepare for his death.

However, Lamar miraculously was given a second chance at life and recovered from the nearly deadly incident. He described the overdose as a clear sign of seeking sobriety and said it was a “rock bottom” realization.

The shocking scenario scenes, as well as the Kardashian-Jenner reactions, were shown during a cliffhanger final episode of season 11 of Keeping Up With The Kardashian. Fans later learned more about the aftermath in the upcoming season.

If you’ve been affected by this story, you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688. Or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.

TMZ Presents: Lamar Odom: Sex, Drugs & Kardashians premieres at 9pm January 2 on FOX and is available to stream the next day on Hulu.

