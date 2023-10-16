Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween party has been slammed for flaunting her wealth. It comes a year after Kim Kardashian’s infamous Halloween house filled with spooky decorations that just screams scary season. Now, in 2023, Khloe has hosted a cute celebration – but fans aren’t happy about it.

The Kardashians‘ annual pumpkin decorating party is back. Khloe Kardashian shared a series of orange snaps dressed as a cow while she made memories with her children, nieces, and nephews. The snaps were totally innocent but her followers say she’s “going so over the top with everything.”

Khloe Kardashian’s Halloween party

Khloe threw a pumpkin decorating party for her children, True Thompson and Tatum. The Halloween party featured a huge balloon garland in purple and orange colors, as well as paints and pumpkins.

A candy wall, mini houses to decorate and paint, stickers and crafts for the kids, and witch hats covered in fake spider webs were just some of the activities on offer by Khloe’s swimming pool.

She invited her bestie Malika and her son Ace over for the celebration, and even donned some face paint for the spooky event! Khloe ensured there were a lot of Halloween cakes and even a charcuterie board.

Kim Kardashian’s Halloween house and decor

If you thought Khloe’s Halloween party was wild, then Kim Kardashian‘s Halloween house filled with decor from last year will truly shock you. She covered her whole archway with red lighting and spider webs.

She turned her house into a giant tarantula nest with a huge red spider decoration over the top. The Halloween decorations is believed to have cost Kim Kardashian thousands to create.

One fan wrote: “It stresses me out how rich Kim Kardashian is. She turned her house into a spider web for Halloween. My thoughts haven’t reached that tax bracket yet.”

Fans slam Khloe for wealth

Khloe’s party has been slammed online. One fan commented on the Instagram post: “I love you guys but do you guys always have to go over the top for everything?? Just seems so wasteful.”

A fellow fan reacted with: “Beautiful, but isn’t your base getting tired of you flaunting your wealth when a lot of Americans can barely make ends meet?”

“The one thing they’re going to do is let us know how they have a lot of money for no reason,” said a follower. ” Another said: “This party probably cost more than my annual salary.”

