Khloe Kardashian faces marijuana rumors as fans say she “got high” with Kylie Jenner and Kim. She posted an Instagram hinting they were getting up to something secret, sparking the question of whether she smokes.

It was just a few months ago that Khloe held what appeared to be a white ‘joint’ while in California, where smoking marijuana is legal. She confirmed that she does not smoke and was carrying the joint for someone else.

Since then, Khloe Kardashian has sparked even more speculation with her latest Instagram. But it’s all based on rumors that she hasn’t addressed. She wrote, “If only you knew what we were doing when we took this lol, I miss my babies.”

Khloe Kardashian fans convinced she got ‘high’

Khloe posted an Instagram [above] alongside Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner where fans are convinced she looks high, as well as her siblings. Some reckon they have a “look in their eyes” and appear to be sweating.

One fan speculated: “Y’all were high as hell, we can tell 🤣.” Another penned: “Smoking a blunt must be 😍.” One fellow follower even joked that they must have taken “Kris’ gummies.”

Kris Jenner supposedly got ‘high’ off edibles. The scene was shown on the most recent series of The Kardashians, as KJ got the giggles after consuming a gummy in an attempt to help her hip pain.

Cannabis has been legal for medical use in California since 1996, and for recreational use since late 2016. Although in 2017, Khloe said she didn’t use the substance, she revealed on Twitter in 2022 that she has marijuana to help her sleep.

Kim has no memory of their secret event

Kim had no idea what she had gotten up to with Khloe and Kylie. She commented, “Wait what were we doing? Text me,” which received over 5,000 likes in less than 24 hours since the Instagram post.

They all appear to be lying on a bed together, with Khloe and Kylie smiling and Kim getting her best pout on. The Kardashians stars all wore comfy, dark clothes, while the youngest snapped a selfie of them together.

Although Kim didn’t remember what happened, Kylie didn’t leave a comment. Many are hoping the Instagram post is a behind-the-scenes snap of The Kardashians season 3, which is coming out on May 25.

Viral video shows Khloe with ‘joint’

In May 2017, when the family had taken a trip to Costa Rica, Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex Scott Disick, and Khloe greeted each other and as the embrace occurred, it looked like Khloe was holding something that resembled a joint.

Taking to Twitter after the show, the Kardashian sibling said: “The funny thing is I don’t smoke lol I don’t mind if you do. To each their own. I was bringing it to someone else but it is what it is.”

On Twitter, one fan tweeted the Good American owner: “Thanks for confirming you smoke a lil,” along with a laughing emoji. The Kardashians star replied: “I smoke only to go to bed. I actually hate being high.”

However, she continued by stating that she’s “not a weed person” and that she only takes a little puff when she’s struggling to sleep. However, Khloe’s most recent Instagram has fans convinced she smokes.

Photo by Cassy Athena/Getty Images