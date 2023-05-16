The Kardashians’ Khloe Kardashian has given a hilarious “presentation” on Instagram after a fan confused her for her sister Kourtney.

The television personality and businesswoman took to her Instagram Stories and revealed that fans have confused her for Kourtney for over 20 years.

Khloe detailed a recent outing when a fan shouted at her “Kourtney, Kourtney” as she walked by the fan. The reality star has set the record straight and pointed out the major differences between her and her sister.

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian’s presentation after fan confuses her for Kourtney

Khloe has lectured her Instagram followers on the key differences between her and Kourtney as many of them have confused the two Kardashians sisters for years.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Monday (May 15, 2023), the Good American co-founder revealed that she was recently called by Kourtney’s name as she walked by a fan.

“Hey so for those who can’t tell me and Kourtney Kardashian apart this is for you,” Khloe wrote. “I totally understand how we look like identical twins so this might be challenging for some but hopefully this presentation will help.”

Khloe continued: “Especially to the people that were screaming ‘Kourtney, Kourtey’ as I walked by. This one’s got you.”

Khloe details the key differences between her and Kourtney

In her next Instagram Story, Khloe detailed the major differences between her and Kourtney to help fans recognize them in public.

“A few ways to tell us apart is that 99% of the time Kourt is a brunette, whereas I am 99% of the time a blonde,” she explained.

“Something that might help is that Kourtney is quite tiny… I am about 5″ 10,” Khloe continued in the hilarious online lecture.

“This is quite a height difference, so if we’re standing next to each other, even though our beauty seems to be identical to one another, the height is a dead giveaway.”

Kourtney and Travis’ officiant made a mistake too

It turns out that the Elvis Presley impersonator who wed Kourtney and Travis Barker in Las Vegas called the bride Khloe instead of Kourtney.

“I, Travis, take you, Khloé, to be my wife,” the officiant told Travis to repeat which left Kourtney in stitches on the floor.

“I’m gonna cry. Wait, we need to FaceTime Khloé,” Kourtney told Travis after the massive blunder. “We need to FaceTime her. She’s gonna literally die.”

“I won’t make that mistake again!” the Elvis officiant said.