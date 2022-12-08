Khloé Kardashian and Christine Quinn share the same love and taste for Jean Paul Gautier, after the two were seen wearing the same outfit one month apart.

The outfit Khloé Kardashian wore to the night of the People Choice Awards appears to have been worn by another star a month before the event.

Before Khloé became the muse of the fit, Selling Sunset Christine Quinn had worn the outfit amongst other options to ask fans for opinions. What are the chances?

I guess it’s okay when it comes to Khloé and Christine as the two icons have practically the same mindset – and style.

Khloé Kardashian’s outfit was the same as Christine Quinn’s

In a fitting for Jean Paul Gaultier, Christine Quinn wore the same outfit as she asked fans for help to pick a look. Showing fans different outfits, the reality star looked glamorous in the strapless black Jean Paul Gautier jumpsuit.

Coincidentally a month later, Khloé wore the same outfit last Tuesday night at the People’s Choice Awards, where the reality star won two nominations.

Sharing the carousel of images on her Instagram account with various photos of the eventful night, Khloé thanked her fans for their support.

She included pictures of different angles of her jumpsuit, a massive bouquet of flowers, and the hair extensions that took the spotlight.

Kardashian fans agree she’s a ‘classic beauty’ despite ‘disaster’ hair

Khloé is not playing games, and her fashion game has been making the headlines. Despite fans worrying about her drastic weight loss, the 38-year-old reassured them of her well-being.

Now experimenting with different styles of clothing, the mom-of-two has now been racking up collaborations with Dolce & Gabbana and Jean Paul Gautier.

As the PCA became her latest public appearance since the CFDA Awards in November, fans were crushing on her look. Nonetheless, followers were not feeling her hair.

Later after the PCA event, Khloé took to Instagram to share a ‘disaster’ hair momentum, after she also faced trouble with a ‘broken’ dress. The reality star ran to the bathroom before her name was called out as the winner of Best Reality Show.

Khloé Kardashian also became the Best Reality Star

Despite the little incident in the bathroom and rushing to the stage to collect her award, Khloé became Best Reality Star for the fifth year in a row at the People’s Choice Awards.

Becoming one of the favorite sisters of the Kardashian-Jenners and having a difficult year dealing with her breakup with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, fans decided to honor her with yet another award.

Naturally, followers took over the comment section to congratulate the mom-of-two for the win of the award.

“You carry the show,” a fan wrote.

