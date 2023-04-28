Khloe Kardashian’s melanoma scare is highlighted during the latest trailer for The Kardashians season 3. The Hulu show set to return on May 25. Judging by the clip, the Good American founder’s family is “concerned” for her health this season.

In the lead-up to season 3’s release, fans have been given a preview of what’s to come in the 2023 show.

From Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian Barker’s feud to Kim’s marriage breakdown, the trailer shows just some of the storylines set to air.

One particularly worrying moment from the trailer sees Khloe’s melanoma scare come to light. Her mom, Kris Jenner, can be seen saying that Khloe’s facial melanoma is “very concerning.”

Credit: Hulu YouTube channel

Khloe Kardashian’s melanoma scare

The Kardashians season 3 trailer dropped on April 27, 2023.

Khloe Kardashian can be seen greeting her sister during filming when Kylie says: “Mom just told me it’s melanoma.”

The clip then cuts to a shot of a huge incision on Khloe’s cheek measuring 4 cm in length.

Speaking on The Kelly Clarkson Show in November 2022, Khloe said that she’s “predisposed to skin cancer.”

Kelly said that Khloe “recently had a melanoma scare,” and The Kardashians star added: “Hence the tape on my face.”

Some fans noticed that Khloe’s cheek appeared to have a “dark patch” during an Instagram video that she posted in 2023 which sparked concern.

Kris is concerned

As fans are given a glimpse into Khloe’s health battles, her mom speaks over images of her cheek incision saying: “This on her face is very concerning.”

Khloe’s best friend, Malika Haqq, is also seen sitting on a sofa with Khloe who wears a bandage on her cheek. Malika says she “doesn’t think” she’s seen Khloe “this low,” before.

Kylie Jenner can also be seen worrying for her sister during the trailer.

Khloe adds that melanoma is “deadly.”

Khloe has battled melanoma since 2003

When Khloe was 19 years old she had surgery to remove a melanoma on her back.

She explained during The Kelly Clarkson Show in 2022 that she had an operation on her face to remove the skin cancer at the age of 38.

Khloe added that she gets checked every three months as she is at higher risk for skin cancer. She’s been “proactive” in her cancer battle with her back surgery dating back two decades.

The melanoma on her face began as “the smallest little bump,” but “it wouldn’t go down.”

Khloe had two biopsies and then had to go in for an operation to have the tumor removed.

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (Find Support Programs and Services in Your Area)

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (Resources and support), or Macmillan Cancer Support (Breast cancer).