Khloé Kardashian’s rare unedited picture of her real skin texture showing her scar has been hailed “relatable” by many fans.

During The Kardashians season 3 opening episode, the Good American businesswoman opened up about a serious health scare that she recently went through.

In a promo trailer for one of the next episodes, the reality show included a picture of Khloe’s real skin texture and many viewers have praised the show for the “relatable” image.

Photo by Raymond Hall /GC Images

Khloé Kardashian’s unedited snap of real skin

A post-surgery picture of Khloe‘s massive scar on her face has been praised by many viewers.

The reality star initially thought that she had a zit on her face but it turned out to be much more serious when doctors told her that she had melanoma.

A trailer for a new episode has revealed a social media post shared by Kourtney Kardashian that shows a close-up look of Khloe’s cheek with a measuring tape next to it.

The image was posted in a Reddit group and indicated the length doctors had to cut through to get rid of the spot. The picture is a good opportunity to raise awareness about melanoma and educate people about the dangers of the health issue.

Fans hail the picture “so relatable”

The creator of the post wrote that the picture was taken as a screenshot from a trailer and said they were surprised that Hulu show featured such a candid picture.

“Moustache stubble!!! So relatable, and brave to be so candid,” one person wrote in the comments.

Another said: “Yes! She has facial hair too! Haha normal.”

“I’m glad she got whatever was needed to be done and is healthier because of it,” another one commented.

“That’s a huge incision on her face, very scary stuff,” a fourth one added. “It’s a good thing she got it checked and removed.”

Khloe opens up about skin scare

During The Kardashians season three premiere, Khloe explained the band-aid on her face was due to a biopsy. She talked about having “something” on her face for “seven or eight months.”

“It turns out it’s not a zit, it’s melanoma,” Khloe confessed to the cameras. “And for my age, it’s incredibly rare. But it’s so rare that they have to go in more to see if it’s spread. So, at this point, it does feel a little scary.”

Khloe’s first cancer scare dates back to 2003 when she had to have a tumor removed from her back at the age of 19.

In the US, contact Cancer Care at 800‑813‑HOPE (4673) or visit this link, [email protected]. You can also call the American Cancer Society on 1-800-227-234 or visit their website (Find Support Programs and Services in Your Area)

In the UK you can call Breast Cancer Now free on 0808 800 6000 or visit Cancer Research UK (Resources and support), or Macmillan Cancer Support (Breast cancer).