Khloe Kardashian has wished her ex-fiance Tristan Thompson a happy birthday in a series of Instagram photos where their young son makes a rare appearance. However, the snaps have prompted fans to wonder how many kids Tristan Thompson actually has.

Despite the cheating drama, the 38-year-old appears to have put the scandal aside for his birthday whilst Tristan Thompson celebrates turning 32.

The Kardashian star is no longer branding Tristan a liar and it seems the duo is now on good terms. As do the rest of the klan, seeing as Kim Kardashian also shared a birthday tribute to the NBA player.

Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

How many kids does Tristan Thompson have?

Tristan Thompson has four children.

Tristan has two children with Khloe Kardashian, they co-parent their daughter True, who turns 5 next month, and a 7-month-old baby boy whose name has yet to be revealed.

Thompson’s oldest son is Prince Oliver who looks exactly like Tristan. He shares the six-year-old with ex-Jordan Craig. He is also dad to son Theo, 15 months, with Maralee Nichols.

Khloe Kardashian shares heartfelt birthday tribute to Tristan

The Instagram tribute saw Khloe gush over the father of her children as she shared a photo carousel of their memories together.

In the pictures, Tristan can be seen with his family as he poses with two of his kids and Amari, his 16-year-old brother who suffers from epilepsy. Also appearing in the photos is Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream Kardashian.

In some of the photos their son’s face is visible but in other photos, the baby’s face is covered with an emoji. This has sparked rumors that it may be another one of Tristan’s children, with some suggesting it be Theo.

Along with the series of photos, The Good American co-founder shared a heartfelt Instagram caption which reads: “Happy birthday @realtristan13 You are truly the best father, brother & uncle. Your love, attention, silly dances, hugs, carpool rides, bedtime rituals, the way u show up for them.”

She continued: “All of the above means more than you’ll ever know to your family of littles. My birthday wish for u is that u continue to crave change, healing, and transformation. Be strong, be kind, be patient, be free. Continue to Make your soul and your mommy proud.”

She signed off the message: “Happy birthday baby daddy.”

Khloe and Tristan’s turbulent relationship explored

Khloe and Tristan had an on-off relationship for years before he secretly got down on one knee in February 2021. However, the couple had already broken up by Christmas 2021 as news broke that Tristan had fathered a child with a personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, during an alleged affair.

Amid the news, it was later discovered that Khloe and Tristan had also decided to have a baby boy via surrogate. Tristan issued a public apology to Khloe after paternity results confirmed that he was the father to Nichols’ baby. The scandal played out on the Hulu show, The Kardashians.

Fans react to Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram tribute