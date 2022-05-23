











Khloe Kardashian’s long black dress caught the eyes of many unexpected fans, who thought she “ate up” the attention that her sisters usually share at public events. And it was only at her bestie Kourtney K’s special day.

When Kourtney and Travis Barker tied the knot at a third wedding in romantic Italy, multiple camera lenses were already angled at the grand ceremony entrance to capture the effortless looks of the Kardashian clan.

From Kourtney’s long, symbolic veil to Khloe’s gothic get-up, there were a multitude of iconic outfits worn on the day. However, it was clear that fans had one favorite appearance of the day – and that was True’s mom.

Khloe K’s gothic dress

Khloe K certainly got the memo about the black theme. She wore a sheer-tiered black lace dress, made complete with a D&G gold crown worth $2,000. It comes after her outfit at this year’s Met Gala was branded as “boring” by fans.

The 38-year-old captioned an Instagram Story with “crown change” as she adjusted her floral gold headpiece. Her bold look to the wedding afterparty was welcomed by fans who felt she’d redeemed herself after her red carpet appearance.

The bride Kourtney wore a low-cut black mini dress belonging to Dolce & Gabbana to the wedding afterparty, which is the same brand as the dress she wore at her courthouse wedding last week in Los Angeles.

Khloe Kardashian at Kourtney and Travis’ wedding 💕 pic.twitter.com/KjfGpKrLvH — Kardashian World (@KUWTKWorld) May 22, 2022

Fans react to her wedding get-up

When Khloe arrived with the off-shoulder lace dress at her sister’s wedding afterparty, fans everywhere were clapping their hands. Making a statement, she was congratulated across the nation for her confident, bold outfit.

Many didn’t expect Khloe to be the sister to make the big entrance at the wedding, but she surprised fans. One wrote: “Khloe, you didn’t have to eat Kourtney up at her own wedding.”

Another wrote: “Somehow Khloe ended up having the BEST looking dress……one woman’s opinion!”

“Khloe Kardashian outshined all her sisters today at the wedding”, a fan reacted to Khloe’s look. While a few thought she was stealing attention from her bride sibling, some others had Kim K’s back for favorite outfit.

However, it was clear that Khloe gained the most attention for her lace wedding number! One fan even questioned why she would wear the eye-catching crown at Kourt’s wedding, but not everyone agreed.

Khloe Kardashian ate them all up hands down my favorite look from Kourtney wedding . pic.twitter.com/co761tSmpS — alex.gottfried (@kondjela) May 22, 2022

Revisited: Khloe’s past wedding looks

Okay, so throwback moment! Khloe got married herself once, to basketball player Lamar Odom. And since she stole the show at Kourt and Travis’ Italy ceremony, many are eager to uncover Khloe’s past wedding look.

So she never actually got the stage where she married baby daddy Tristan Thompson. But she tied the knot to Lamar in September 2009, which was attended by an entire queue of A-list celebrities at the time.

Well, at Khloe’s wedding, it was nothing like Kourtney’s daring gothic theme. Instead, she asked her sisters and close friends to change into custom purple tracksuits which read: “Mr & Mrs. Odom.”

The former couple are even said to have made $300,000 from their wedding, after selling the exclusive rights of their wedding photos to OK! Magazine. Khloe wore a classic white dress completed with a sparkly, silver band.

