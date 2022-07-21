Khloe's daughter True has three colourful backpacks to choose for first day at school













Khloe Kardashian is feeling emotional this week as her daughter, True, is off on her first day of school and she has three different backpacks to choose from.

The mother of one posted a picture on her Instagram story of three cute backpacks for True to choose from ready for her first day of school and fans have been feeling for Khloe as she says “OMG I’m so not ready for this.”

Photo by RB/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

True’s first day of school

In preparation for True’s first day of school, Khloe was sent three backpacks from @stoneyclover, which she posted on her story. In the picture she said:

The cutest!! Thank you @stoneyclover. The most perfect backpacks for True’s first day of school. OMG, I’m so not ready for this.

In the picture were three personalised backpacks, one was lilac, the other multicolour and the final pink. Each backpack came with its own pencil case and a small bag.

Head to her Instagram to check it out!

View Instagram Post

This isn’t the first time Khloe has been emotional about True growing up

This isn’t the first time Khloe has commented on how time has flown by with her daughter. Back in April, the Good American founder honoured her “special soulmate” on her birthday with a heartwarming Instagram post.

In a post for True’s Kitty-themed birthday party, Khloe wrote:

I blinked and you are 4. I wish I could bottle you up and keep you little forever. At the same time watching you grow into the little lady you are has been the biggest honour of my life. Thank you for choosing me sweet True.”

View Instagram Post

Khloe and Tristan are expecting their second child

Don’t worry, they are not back together. At least, for now. As per reports from Page Six, the news broke the former couple is expecting their second child together, which is reportedly a boy.

Their second children will come via surrogate. Speculation details the baby may be born any minute. A close source to the Kardashian family claimed to the news outlet: “Khloé has always wanted a little brother for True and decided to go ahead with having the baby with the support of the family.”

Though the couple will be co-parenting their second child, it has been confirmed that Tristan and Khloé are not back together and are on speaking terms for True.

Tristan and Khloé had decided to conceive their second child via surrogate, weeks before the news of Tristan’s secret paternity scandal came out.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK