Kim and Khloe have taken to their Instagram to make us all jealous as they vacation in Cabo, but it seems like older sister Kourtney is nowhere to be seen, as fans call for a Kim and Khloe spin-off show now the two seem closer than ever.

The sisters have been getting closer than ever recently, it seems like the duo of Kourtney and Khloe may be in the past. Of course, Kourtney Kardashian is now married to Travis Barker, whereas Kim and Khloe are living the ‘single life’ on vacation without husbands.

We take a closer look at the images shared by Khloe and Kim Kardashian and why some fans thought they may have spotted a baby bump.

Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Kim and Khloe spark ‘pregnancy rumors’ with holiday snap

Fans are loving how close Kim and Khloe Kardashian are in the holiday snaps, but it seems like they may be a bit too close to each other, as their positioning had some fans thinking they spotted a baby bump.

One fan commented: “I thought someone was pregnant.” Another replied: “so did I!!! Lmaoo had to zoom.”

The positioning of the two (mainly Kim’s leg) makes it look to some like there’s another addition to the vacation in a baby bump at first glance. However, when eagle-eyed fans zoomed in, they soon realized that this wasn’t the case.

Both of the sister’s recent children have been via surrogate, the most recent addition being Khloe’s son, whose name has not yet been revealed.

Kim had her first two children Saint and North West naturally, however, due to difficult pregnancies, her youngest two were born via surrogate.

So it doesn’t look like we’ll be seeing a bump from either of these two anytime soon!

Fans want a Kim and Khloe Take Cabo spin-off

The iconic duo captioned the post ‘Kiki and Koko Take Cabo’ and now fans are hoping they get the duo’s first spin-off show.

Back in the old days, we had spin-offs such as Kourtney and Kim take Miami and Khloe and Kourtney Take The Hamptons, however, it seems that we never did get a Kim and Khloe spin-off.

In the most recent series of the show, we’ve seen the sisters get closer in their relationship. OG Kardashian fans will remember Khloe and Kourtney being the closest, and who can forget the handbag scene between Kim and Khloe? Their relationship has definitely matured since those days!

Kylie has also joined the sister trip

Although not in the pictures, it seems like Kylie Jenner has also joined in on Kim and Khloe’s vacation. Khloe’s Instagram caption states that the younger sister was behind the camera for once, taking the pics of the two.

Kim and Kylie were also together the night before, as they took to their Instagram story to share videos of themselves at a SZA concert.

Kim seems to be getting close to all her sisters, as she and Kylie seem closer than ever. They’ve been taking to their TikTok accounts to collab, and we’re loving it. Maybe we’ll be getting a Kim and Kylie spin-off sometime soon?

@kimkardashian Snooze and miss the moment ♬ Snooze – SZA View TikTok