The popular Kim and North TikTok page went down in April 2023.

Followers of North and Kim’s TikTok page were confused to see that the account had seemingly disappeared from the internet.

Kim Kardashian and North West‘s account sees the mother-daughter duo upload all kinds of content.

The two hang out with rappers including Ice Spice on the TikTok page. However, North’s dad, Kanye West, appears to disapprove of his daughter’s TikTok ‘fame’.

Before it appeared to be deactivated, Kim and her nine-year-old daughter were sharing some clips from their current trip to Tokyo, Japan.

Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images

Kim and North’s TikTok

Kim Kardashian rose to fame as a reality TV star on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She and her family still appear on Hulu’s The Kardashians in 2023.

Kim already has a huge fanbase but she and her daughter, North, have accumulated over 15 million followers on their joint TikTok page.

The page has over 454 million likes and per its bio, is managed by an adult.

Kim and North’s TikTok goes down

On April 6, 2023, Kim and North’s TikTok account appeared to be deactivated.

However, the page is back up and running now.

The mom and daughter last took to their account on April 3, showing fans their time together in Japan.

However, since then a post promoting Kylie Jenner‘s Kylie Skin brand is all that’s been shared.

North takes a TikTok ‘break’

Kim and North are hailed mom and daughter goals by fans for their matching outfits and sweet TikToks.

TMZ reports on April 6 that although Kim and North’s TikTok page is back up and running, their sources say that North is set to take a social media break.

Apparently, North is focusing her creativity in areas other than TikTok as of late, writes the report.

Kim and her family’s adorable activities, including visiting hedgehog cafes and much more, will likely still continue, but for now, fans may see less of North on the platform.

