Kim Kardashian and Pete reunited at Met Gala 2023 but pics of Davidson with Michelle Yeoh have fans convinced of a new couple on the scene. Kim was dressed head-to-toe in pearls and chose to take her daughter North.

It was just last year when Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson shared a sweet kiss on the Met Gala carpet, debuting their relationship together. However, this year is a totally different scenario as it’s been months since they broke up.

This year, Kim and Pete had a friend run-in with none other than artist Usher in their conversation. Although some began to hope they were getting back together, others noticed Pete getting pics with actress Michelle Yeoh.

Kim and Pete reunite at Met Gala

Kim and Pete chatted in a friendly reunion at the Met Gala. Photos show him smiling at her, but in another pic [see below], it looks almost like Kim is giving him a telling-off, while Usher looks over and grins.

They’ve both proved there’s no bad blood between them nine months after their split. A whole year after marking their debut as a couple, she even appeared to reach for Davidson’s hand at one point while addressing the comedian.

Kim wore a custom Schiaparelli haute couture design by Daniel Roseberry — a draped skirt and top made from more than 50,000 freshwater pearls and 16,000 crystal pearls. It took almost 1,000 hours to make!

Michelle Yeoh and Pete spark dating rumors

Michelle Yeoh and Pete Davidson have sparked dating rumors after posing for pictures at the Met Gala together. The two have worked closely together with voice roles in Paramount’s sequel Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Voicing Mirage and Airazor, many are now convinced they are dating, despite there being no actual romance shared between them other than smiles. Fans say they “didn’t expect that” and referred to the two as in a “multiverse.”

One fan wrote: “MICHELLE YEOH AND PETE ARE NOT TOGETHER AS A COUPLE RIGHT THEY FRIENDS RIGHT???!!”

Another penned: “Pete Davidson and Michelle Yeoh, a duo I never expected to be photographed together #MetGala.”

Throwback to Kim and Pete in 2022

Remember when Kim and Pete had their first red carpet moment? It was at the Met Gala in 2022! She sported an iconic look wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress from the 1960s while Pete wore black shades and a smart suit.

They didn’t actually arrive at the prestigious event together but they met up on the red carpet – as planned – and Kim was shocked to see that Pete had his own glam team turn up for Met Gala preparations!

Kim and SNL star Pete went their separate ways in August 2022, after nine months of dating. Many recently claimed Kim missed her ex, Pete Davidson ahead of his Saturday Night Live comeback, after posting her SNL skit.

Pete will return to the show to host on May 6, which will be his first time taking the reigns hosting, one year after his exit from the NBC show in May 2022. “You miss Pete, don’t you? DON’T YOU??” questioned one fan.