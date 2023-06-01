And just like that… Samantha is back. Despite a highly-publicized rift with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall is reported to return for a cameo in the Sex And The City spin-off.

When And Just Like That premiered on HBO in December 2021, 17 and a half years after the final Sex And The City episode aired, longtime viewers could not help but miss the presence of Kim Cattrall.

Three of the core four returned to reprise their beloved roles – Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte – but Samantha’s vivacious and salacious presence was notably absent. A rift between Cattrall and the show’s lead Sarah Jessica Parker, who plays Carrie, was then placed under a harsh spotlight.

So, news of Cattrall’s reported return to the fold came as a totally unexpected – but welcome – surprise.

Kim Cattrall said she was ‘never friends’ with co-star SJP

Sex And The City, HBO’s groundbreaking show about female friends living in New York City, ran for six seasons from 1998 to 2004. It led to two films, the first in 2008 and the second two years later.

But seven years after the second film was released, Kim Cattrall, who had starred in all SATC projects at that point, made some shocking revelations about her relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker.

In 2017, Cattrall revealed on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories that there was a “toxic relationship” with her co-stars. Their onscreen chemistry might have you thinking the four leads are best of friends, but this was reportedly far from the truth. Cattrall explained: “We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and in some ways it’s a very healthy place to be because then you have a clear line between your professional life and relationship and your personal.”

The Canadian-British actress had made similar remarks in 2004 when she didn’t sit with the other SATC actresses at the Emmys. “Are we the best of friends? No,” Cattrall said after the awards ceremony. “We’re professional actresses. We have our own separate lives.”

Kim Cattrall ruled out returning for a third Sex And The City movie

Despite rumors bubbling of an alleged rift between the cast, this was only confirmed by Cattrall in light of a suggested third Sex And The City movie.

Cattrall revealed to Piers Morgan that her decision was not down to pay or any “diva” demands. She also added that Parker “could have been nicer” about the situation hinting that the two were still not on good terms.

This makes the decision to feature in And Just Like That season 2 all the more surprising, given her resistance to feature in another movie.

All we know about Samantha’s return to screen

The first season of And Just Like That acknowledged Samantha’s absence from the plot to be the result of her move to London. But they also wove in a feud between Samantha and Carrie as a reason she is hardly referenced or spoken of.

But the season 1 ending had some fans hoping for a reunion. In the finale, Carrie and an estranged Samantha arrange to see each other to reconcile.

And just like that… Samantha has wound up in the second season. Variety broke the news with an exclusive, revealing that Kim Cattrall would reprise the role of Samantha in a season 2 cameo.

She is reported to only appear in one scene. Cattrall is said to have shot her scene in New York City on March 22 this year. However, it was also reported that Cattrall shot the dialogue without seeing or speaking to her SATC co-stars. Cattrall is also said to have not interacted with Michael Patrick King, the And Just Like That showrunner.

Sounds to us like this feud is far from fixed. But could the stars eventually turn over a new leaf as their onscreen counterparts might do? Maybe they could end up being each other’s soulmates after all.