Time Magazine cover star Kim Kardashian opened up about co-parenting with Kanye West and despite their differences, the Skims founder admits he had an appropriate response when it came to North’s Ice Spice TikTok debacle.

Kim Kardashian is making her mark as she graces the cover of Time Magazine for the top 100 most influential companies in the world.

The 42-year-old is the mastermind behind the dominating shapewear company, Skims, which reportedly made $500 million in 2022 alone. Valued at $3.2 billion, it is her most successful solo venture, beating her sister Kylie’s cosmetics line by $2 billion.

They say Kris Jenner “works harder than the devil”, but Kim juggles her billion-dollar company with law school, filming The Kardashians, and most importantly, motherhood.

Her TikToks with North West on their joint account garner millions of views regularly, making the 10-year-old a social media star in her own right. While Kim is more relaxed when it comes to her kids’ online presence, ex-husband Kanye West has made his contrasting ideas clear – especially when the Ice Spice fiasco sparked internet backlash.

Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian admits Kanye ‘was right’ about North’s Ice Spice TikTok

In early March, North posted several videos of herself dancing to PinkPantheress and Ice Spice’s hit, Boy’s A Liar Pt 2. In the clips, the 10-year-old sports a curly orange wig, similar to Ice Spice’s signature style, and a Juicy Couture tracksuit.

The internet, and Kanye, raised issues when it came to the suggestive lyrics as North lipsyncs: “Bet he blowin’ her back, thinkin’ ’bout me ’cause he know that a** fat.”

Ye, formerly known as Kanye, did not directly respond to the video, but a previous rant by the father of four condemning his adolescent daughter’s use of the app was incorrectly deemed as a reaction to the mature lyrics.

Nevertheless, the rapper made his stance clear regarding North’s online presence.

The rapper said, “‘I am not allowing my daughter to be used by TikTok, to be used by Disney. I have a say so.”

North’s rapping video was eventually deleted from her account – and looking back, Kim admits Kanye had the correct approach.

“As soon as I saw the words, I was like, ‘Oh no, we’re taking this down,'” she tells Time. “I saw on the internet, [people saying] ‘Kanye was right,’ and maybe he was in that instance.

But she loves making slime videos and doing her little hair tutorials, and I will fight for her to be creative.”

The mother-daughter duo has since stuck to vlog-style videos and dance challenges.

North rings in 10th birthday with extravagant hotel sleepover

North, Kim and Ye’s oldest child, officially hit the double-digits on June 15. In true Kardashian style, she celebrated in style thanks to her mom’s arrangements at the five-star Beverly Hills Hotel.

Decorations included a wall of designer sneakers, pink teepee tents, and dozens of pink and black balloons.

The lavish celebrations truly began with a shopping spree at the hotel’s Dior pop-up, which saw Kim and North pick up matching bracelets retailing for $420. The birthday girl also beamed into the camera wearing an $830 pearl necklace.