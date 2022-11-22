Kim Kardashian seems to have access to the closets of all the icons of the past. Not only did she borrow Marilyn Monroe’s dress for the Met Gala, but she borrowed from Aaliyah’s closet for her birthday too.

The reality star, who turned 42 on October 21, planned to celebrate her birthday by jetting her friends and family off to an Usher concert in Las Vegas. However, it took a tailwind turn when the gang ended up at an In-N-Out after high winds prevented the jet from landing.

Thankfully, Kim Kardashian’s birthday party wasn’t a total bust, her outfit absolutely rocked!

Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Kim dazzled in Aaliyah’s crystal bra

Kardashian may not have managed to make Usher’s concert but at least she honored one of his close pals R&B singer Aaliyah with her birthday outfit. Kim wore the same bedazzled bikini top for her birthday that Aaliyah wore for her 2000 music video titled Try Again.

Aaliyah’s stylist, Derek Lee, revealed to Nylon his reasoning behind the look in a 2020 interview: “I knew ‘Try Again’ was going to be a dance video, and she was going to wear one outfit for the entire thing. So it had to be really strong, and really her.”

Kardashian re-wears Aaliyah’s iconic crystal bra

The mom of four wore the vintage crystal bra by Dolce & Gabbana, with matching trousers and a cross choker for her birthday party. If you recognize the outfit it may be because it appeared in Kim and D&G’s collaborative runway show at Milan Fashion Week in September.

The show involved a collection of outfits from archived items from 1987 onwards. Kardashian now has access to the entire archive of old Dolce & Gabbana clothing which served as the perfect closet to pick out her birthday party piece.

You may also remember that Kardashian wore a custom version of the top for her Aaliyah Halloween costume in 2017. Although, she faced backlash for the look which resulted in Kim posting a statement on her app titled “The Inspiration Behind My Aaliyah Costume.”

Whilst you may not think Kardashian is the type to re-wear outfits, the D&G bra is an exception. Mainly because Kim has had her eyes set on the bra since she was a teen.

Kardashian told Vogue in September 2022, that when she saw Gisele Bündchen model a version of the bra in Dolce & Gabbana’s spring 2000 show, “I think I was in college and all I wanted to do was save up for this little bra.”

Kim K’s birthday wasn’t a total bust

Kardashian partied with friends on the plane and documented the evening on her Instagram Story, Kim explained they had plans to dine at Carbone but ended up at an In-N-Out.

Kim wrote in an Instagram Story: “For the record … We did fly to Vegas and tried to land twice at two different airports. And it was too dangerous so safety first and we flew home.”

The Skims founder also shared that her best friend LaLa Anthony flew into Las Vegas from New York City to surprise her. Anthony still went to the Usher concert and sent her videos which caused Kim to get major FOMO.

